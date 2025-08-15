Follow us on:

Dekel Agri-Vision AGM to be held on 10 September 2025

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has given notice that its Annual General Meeting will be held at Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW on 10 September 2025 at 10.00 a.m. BST. 

The Notice of AGM will be available to download from the Company’s website later today at www.dekelagrivision.com or mailed to individual shareholders who have elected to receive a physical copy.

