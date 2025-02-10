Dekel Agri-Vision reports strong start to 2025, CPO sales prices increasing by 34.9%

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provide a January 2025 production update for its Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire as well as continued positive progress regarding the operational performance of the cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

The Palm Oil Operation has had a strong start to 2025, with Crude Palm Oil (‘CPO’) sales prices significantly higher than in January 2024, while production remains largely in line with last year.

Key Performance Metrics: January 2025 vs. January 2024

· CPO Production: 2,766 tonnes, a slight decrease of 2.6%.

· CPO Extraction Rate: Improved by 5.7% to 22.2%.

· CPO Sales Volume: Increased by 14.2%, driven by the sale of December 2024 year-end stock.

· CPO Sales Price: Up 34.9% to €994 per tonne, reflecting continued strength in international CPO prices.

· Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) Sales Price: Saw a substantial rise compared to prior months as recent increases in international PKO prices are now being reflected locally.

· CPO Sales Revenue: January 2025 revenue showed a significant increase compared to the same period last year. With international CPO prices remaining near historical highs and production expected to rise as the high season begins later this month, this strong performance is likely to continue in the coming months.

Jan-25 Jan-24 Change FFB processed (tonnes) 12,454 13,508 -7.8% CPO Extraction Rate 22.2% 21.0% 5.7% CPO production (tonnes) 2,766 2,839 -2.6% CPO Sales (tonnes) 2,667 2,336 14.2% Average CPO price per tonne €994 €737 34.9% PKO production (tonnes) 175 173 -1.2% PKO Sales (tonnes) 87 Nil n/a Average PKO price per tonne €1,067 n/a n/a

· Cashew Operation: The recent positive trend in Cashew Operations has continued, and we remain committed to reporting quarterly production and sales data throughout 2025. We anticipate significantly improved results, including achieving our first-ever EBITDA-positive performance in the year ahead.

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Director, said: “The Palm Oil Operation began 2025 on a strong note, with CPO sales prices increasing by 34.9% compared to January 2024. Improved extraction rates and higher sales volumes have also driven significant revenue growth. With international prices expected to remain high and production set to increase, this positive trend is anticipated to continue in the coming months.”

