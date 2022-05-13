Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision outlook is strong with significant upside say WHI Capital Markets

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) is the topic of conversation when DirectorsTalk MD Darren Turgel caught up with Director Institutional Research at WHI Capital Markets, Nick Spoliar.

Dekel Agri-Vision today provided a monthly update on its production, what were the key take-aways?

Key is the fact that the lower than average FFB harvests, which the company had already updated the market about, are being offset by the excellent pricing (CPO and PKO). Management has been proactive in utilising the export market for both products – and higher than average extraction rates are a further positive. As a result, year to date performance is reported to be strong.

Secondly, in terms of the cashew project, the timing of plant commissioning is coming into clearer focus. Colour sorter and shelling machine deliveries in late May should ensure production reaches >50% of capacity by June; this will be a breakthrough moment for the company, meaning the cashew project should make a meaningful financial contribution in FY22.

How do you view the outlook for the company?

We see the outlook as strong for DKL. Prices of CPO and PKO achieved by the company should continue to rise from their high current base, as DKL exports a greater proportion of product and international vegetable oil shortages persist. We expect the ramp-up of the cashew project, despite supply chain impacted delays, to be transformative to the company’s finances as production approaches full capacity – adding a diversified revenue stream and the potential to significantly enhance earnings with no further capex. Generally of course the environment is positive for a company producing a currently supply-squeezed commodity including any form of vegetable oil.

How do you see the company in terms of fair value?

We see significant upside as cashews come through and given the overall situation for sustainable palm oil.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON DKL) is an agriculture processing, logistics and farming operation located in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Company has a portfolio of projects at various stages of the development curve: a fully operational palm oil project in Ayenouan where fruit produced by local smallholders in addition to c.1,900 ha of company estates is processed at the Company’s 60tn/hr crude palm oil mill; a large scale cashew processing project in Tiebissou, which is due to commence production in 2020; and a 24,000ha brownfield development site in Guitry which is being prepared for development.

You might also enjoy reading  Dekel Agri-Vision CPO prices continue to strengthen
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dekel Agri-Vision
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
WHIreland

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dekel Agri-Vision

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.