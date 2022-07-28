Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision cashew operation advanced considerably over the past 6 weeks

Dekel Agri-Vision cashews

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided an update on the ramp-up of production of our large-scale cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

·      Further to the Company’s announcement on 13 June 2022, the colour sorter which arrived at Abidjan port on 12 June 2022 is now fully installed.  Commissioning has commenced which should lead to a significant increase in daily production in the coming weeks

·      The shelling machines arrived at Abidjan port on 26 July 2022 and once installed and commissioned we have the capacity to reach our goal of processing 10,000tn of raw cashew nuts (‘RCN’) in 2023

·      In addition to the 2,000tn of RCN on hand at 31 December 2021, we have purchased a further 1,200tn of RCN to provide feedstock for the Cashew Operation for the remainder of 2022

·      The Cashew Operation is running smoothly and is well-positioned to deliver positive operating cash flow from Q4 2022 onwards

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision Executive Directorsaid: “The Cashew Operation has advanced considerably over the past 6 weeks and is set to deliver both operational cash flow in Q4 2022 onwards and a material increase in Group revenue and profitability in 2023, the first full year of cashew production.”

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc is a multi-project, multi-commodity agriculture company focused on West Africa.  It has a portfolio of projects in Côte d’Ivoire at various stages of development: a fully operational palm oil project in Ayenouan where fruit produced by local smallholders is processed at the Company’s 60,000tpa capacity crude palm oil mill and a cashew processing project in Tiebissou, which commenced production in early January 2022. 

You might also enjoy reading  Dekel Agri-Vision strongest financial results to date with record revenue of €37.4m
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dekel Agri-Vision

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dekel Agri-Vision

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.