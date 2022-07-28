Dekel Agri-Vision cashew operation advanced considerably over the past 6 weeks

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided an update on the ramp-up of production of our large-scale cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

· Further to the Company’s announcement on 13 June 2022, the colour sorter which arrived at Abidjan port on 12 June 2022 is now fully installed. Commissioning has commenced which should lead to a significant increase in daily production in the coming weeks

· The shelling machines arrived at Abidjan port on 26 July 2022 and once installed and commissioned we have the capacity to reach our goal of processing 10,000tn of raw cashew nuts (‘RCN’) in 2023

· In addition to the 2,000tn of RCN on hand at 31 December 2021, we have purchased a further 1,200tn of RCN to provide feedstock for the Cashew Operation for the remainder of 2022

· The Cashew Operation is running smoothly and is well-positioned to deliver positive operating cash flow from Q4 2022 onwards

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision Executive Director, said: “The Cashew Operation has advanced considerably over the past 6 weeks and is set to deliver both operational cash flow in Q4 2022 onwards and a material increase in Group revenue and profitability in 2023, the first full year of cashew production.”

