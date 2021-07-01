Dekel Agri-Vision AGM 5th August 2021

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African focused agriculture company, has given notice that its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) will be held at 38 Agias Fylaxeos Street, Nicolas Court, Office 101, 3025 Limassol, Cyprus on 5 August 2021 at 11.00 a.m BST. The Notice of AGM will be available to download from the Company’s website later today.

Please note that arrangements for the Annual General Meeting this year are different from those of previous years given that we expect significant restrictions on personal movement to still be in place due to Covid-19. Only those who are required to form the quorum will attend and those Shareholders will constitute the minimum quorum for the meeting to take place. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by appointing the Chairman on resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM by proxy. Further details can be found in the Notice of AGM.

The Report and Accounts are available on the Dekel Agri-Vision’s corporate website. The Company will upload an updated presentation to the website on the morning of the AGM. In addition, a shareholder conference call is planned to be held in conjunction with the publication of the Company’s half year report in September 2021.