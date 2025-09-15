Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cora Gold Advances Sanankoro Development, Highlights Cavendish

Cora Gold
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) has taken another confident step forward in its journey to becoming a gold producer in West Africa. In its latest research note, Cavendish Securities highlighted the company’s progress and reiterated the potential that lies ahead.

The broker’s mining analyst, Yuen Low, remains constructive on Cora Gold’s outlook, noting that the company is on track with its development plans and poised to deliver value as it advances. As he put it in his latest note: “We continue to believe that Sanankoro has the potential to become a highly profitable gold mine, with scope for resource expansion and operational upside.”

This reflects Cavendish’s view that Cora Gold’s flagship Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali is a significant asset with the ability to underpin long-term growth. The project is progressing towards development, and the company has been building a stronger foundation through both exploration and financing initiatives.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Cora Gold’s recent updates underline the company’s resilience and strategic focus. Some of the key highlights include:

  • Robust Resource Base – The Sanankoro project already hosts a meaningful gold resource with scope for future increases.
  • Feasibility Work Advancing – Technical studies continue to support the project’s economic potential.
  • Exploration Upside – Drill results point to further mineralisation, indicating that Sanankoro’s resource base could grow.
  • Supportive Market Backdrop – Gold remains a sought-after safe-haven asset, enhancing the strategic relevance of Cora’s development.

These developments give investors confidence that Cora Gold is steadily working towards its goal of becoming a new gold producer in the region.

A Project with Regional Importance

West Africa has firmly established itself as a major hub for gold mining, and Mali remains at the forefront of this trend. Cora Gold is well-positioned within this landscape, with a project that benefits from both geological potential and an experienced management team. Cavendish has emphasised that the company’s efforts to de-risk its operations and strengthen its funding position are paying off, giving the business a clear pathway forward.

In Closing

Cavendish’s latest note reinforces the belief that Cora Gold has an exciting future ahead. With the Sanankoro project moving steadily towards development, the company stands out as a junior miner with both scale and potential upside. Analyst Yuen Low has reiterated his confidence in the project’s profitability and growth prospects, underscoring why the market should keep a close eye on Cora’s progress.

Cora Gold is shaping up as a key player in West Africa’s mining story, and with Cavendish’s support, its future looks increasingly promising.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Cora Gold

    Cora Gold reports strong exploration results at Madina Foulbé Project in Senegal

    Cora Gold has reported positive exploration progress at its Madina Foulbé Project in eastern Senegal, identifying multiple gold anomalies across four key targets. The 2024 RC drill programme returned encouraging gold intersections at Tambor, including 10m at 4.41 g/t Au, while 2025 work confirmed the project's potential for large-scale mineralisation.
    Cora Gold Ltd

    Sanankoro mine plan reveals a balance of scale and speed

    Cora Gold’s Sanankoro study outlines a $124M startup plan with fast pay-back and early production, highlighting a distinctive balance of modest scale and high returns.
    Cora Gold

    Cora Gold’s CEO Bert Monro on Updated Reserves and DFS for Sanankoro

    Cora Gold CEO Bert Monro discusses the updated definitive feasibility study for the Sanankoro gold project in southern Mali. The revised study shows a 26% increase in reserves, extending mine life to 10 years, with projected average annual production of 65,000 ounces of gold.
    Cora Gold

    Gold near record highs

    Gold’s ascent toward $3,700 this year reflects not just inflation bets but deeper shifts in policy expectations and global demand.

    Cora Gold Updated DFS at Sanankoro Shows 65% IRR and Rapid Payback (Video)

    Cora Gold CEO Bert Monro outlines the company’s updated Sanankoro DFS — with a 26% reserve boost, rapid 1.1-year payback, and a hybrid solar plan set to cut costs and emissions.
    Cora Gold

    Cora Gold updates Reserves and Feasibility Study at Sanankoro project

    Cora Gold has announced updated reserves and the results of a new Definitive Feasibility Study for its Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali. The study reports a 26% increase in Probable Reserves to 531 koz at 1.13 g/t gold and outlines a post-tax IRR of 65%, a 1.1-year payback period, and US$479m projected free cash flow over a 10.2-year mine life.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple