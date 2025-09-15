Cora Gold Advances Sanankoro Development, Highlights Cavendish

Cora Gold (LON:CORA) has taken another confident step forward in its journey to becoming a gold producer in West Africa. In its latest research note, Cavendish Securities highlighted the company’s progress and reiterated the potential that lies ahead.

The broker’s mining analyst, Yuen Low, remains constructive on Cora Gold’s outlook, noting that the company is on track with its development plans and poised to deliver value as it advances. As he put it in his latest note: “We continue to believe that Sanankoro has the potential to become a highly profitable gold mine, with scope for resource expansion and operational upside.”

This reflects Cavendish’s view that Cora Gold’s flagship Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali is a significant asset with the ability to underpin long-term growth. The project is progressing towards development, and the company has been building a stronger foundation through both exploration and financing initiatives.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Cora Gold’s recent updates underline the company’s resilience and strategic focus. Some of the key highlights include:

Robust Resource Base – The Sanankoro project already hosts a meaningful gold resource with scope for future increases.

– The Sanankoro project already hosts a meaningful gold resource with scope for future increases. Feasibility Work Advancing – Technical studies continue to support the project’s economic potential.

– Technical studies continue to support the project’s economic potential. Exploration Upside – Drill results point to further mineralisation, indicating that Sanankoro’s resource base could grow.

– Drill results point to further mineralisation, indicating that Sanankoro’s resource base could grow. Supportive Market Backdrop – Gold remains a sought-after safe-haven asset, enhancing the strategic relevance of Cora’s development.

These developments give investors confidence that Cora Gold is steadily working towards its goal of becoming a new gold producer in the region.

A Project with Regional Importance

West Africa has firmly established itself as a major hub for gold mining, and Mali remains at the forefront of this trend. Cora Gold is well-positioned within this landscape, with a project that benefits from both geological potential and an experienced management team. Cavendish has emphasised that the company’s efforts to de-risk its operations and strengthen its funding position are paying off, giving the business a clear pathway forward.

In Closing

Cavendish’s latest note reinforces the belief that Cora Gold has an exciting future ahead. With the Sanankoro project moving steadily towards development, the company stands out as a junior miner with both scale and potential upside. Analyst Yuen Low has reiterated his confidence in the project’s profitability and growth prospects, underscoring why the market should keep a close eye on Cora’s progress.

Cora Gold is shaping up as a key player in West Africa’s mining story, and with Cavendish’s support, its future looks increasingly promising.