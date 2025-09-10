ICFG Ltd: Interim CEO Enkhmaral Batkhuyag Charts Bold Expansion with AI-Driven Finance and Insurtech Moves (Video)

ICFG Ltd’s (LON:ICFG) interim CEO, Enkhmaral Batkhuyag, shares how the company is leveraging advanced technology to transform microfinance in Central Asia, scale into new markets, and break ground with digital insurance. From its London listing to strategic partnerships with global institutions and Mobicom, ICFG is positioning itself at the forefront of financial inclusion and fintech innovation.

ICFG Ltd operates across four main pillars: Invescor NBFI (microfinance), Invescor Capital (investment banking and underwriting), Invescor Property (property development and management), and AI Lab (IT and AI solutions). Founded in Mongolia, ICFG now has a growing presence across Central Asia and is preparing to expand into Southeast Asia with AI-powered financial services.