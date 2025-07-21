Gold comes into focus as dollar drifts

As the US dollar drifts lower, a subtle shift is unfolding in investors’ minds. Rather than chasing headline-grabbing equities or clinging to cash, some are veering towards the age-old gleam of bullion and the cryptic allure of digital tokens, anticipating that both may hold firmer ground when traditional currencies falter.

The dollar’s recent slide has injected an unexpected tension into markets. A measured decline of around 0.2 per cent against major peers has made once-distant hedges suddenly more affordable for holders of other currencies, prompting renewed interest in gold bars and crypto wallets alike. With a landmark US tariff deadline looming on 1 August, the prospect of fresh duties on European imports has further intensified speculation that safe-haven assets could outperform in an environment of trade uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, spot gold has lurched upwards, brushing against $3,365 an ounce in London trade, while US futures have nudged beyond $3,370. Through the patterned haze of charts and order books, commodity analysts note that declines in the dollar often breathe life into bullion, making it more attractive to those seeking refuge from currency erosion. The scenario is compounded by forthcoming Federal Reserve deliberations at the end of July, where a steady-as-she-go stance on rates might stoke inflation expectations and, by extension, bolster appetite for non-yielding assets that traditionally shine when real rates slip.

Yet this time, the story extends beyond bullion’s gleam. A quarterly survey of retail investors by a leading online broker revealed that nearly half of those canvassed have either already adjusted or plan to recalibrate their portfolios in anticipation of further dollar weakness. Among the tactics cited, almost a third intend to add to their gold positions, closely followed by a quarter planning to increase their allocations to cryptocurrencies. Digital assets, once pigeonholed as speculative playthings, are now being reevaluated as potential hedges, a reflection of growing confidence in their ability to diversify exposure to fiat currency swings.

Notably, this shift in sentiment is most pronounced among younger cohorts. Millennials and Gen Z respondents displayed the greatest inclination to embrace both gold and digital tokens, viewing each as complementary shields: the former offering millennia of monetary heritage, the latter promising the technological protection of decentralisation. Within this group, more than half already hold cryptocurrencies, while close to half maintain gold stakes, many having initiated these positions over the past two years. The melding of traditional and novel hedges speaks to an evolution in retail strategies, where nostalgia for tangible metals intersects with optimism about blockchain’s potential.

Institutional figures are not immune to these currents. Commodity strategists at major banks highlight that rising inflation expectations and robust economic readings have clouded the outlook for near-term rate cuts, diminishing the allure of long-dated bonds. In turn, their models suggest gold’s downside risks remain cushioned by a prevailing buy-on-dips reflex among asset managers, even as some anticipate a pivot later in the year. Meanwhile, crypto-market commentators point out that the passage of recent stablecoin legislation in Washington has lent a layer of regulatory clarity, encouraging capital to flow into decentralised finance ecosystems and established tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether.

Asia’s data offers further texture to this narrative. China, historically the world’s largest consumer of precious metals, recorded a second straight month of declines in gold imports in June. Some interpret this as a temporary lull ahead of anticipated stimulus, while others argue it reflects shifting strategic reserves among sovereign and private buyers. At the same time, the demonstrable interest in digital assets suggests that even in markets traditionally dominated by bullion hoards, crypto is carving out its own niche.

