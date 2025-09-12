9.6% dividend yield: RECI is one of the UK top dividend stocks

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a stable quarterly paying high dividend stock, reported a dividend yield of 9.6% based on its share price in its latest factsheet dated 31 August 2025.

As at 31 August 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 23 investments with a valuation of £307.9m.

The Company’s available cash was £13.1m and net effective leverage was 34.7%.

During the month, RECI committed £17.1m into a loan to support the lease-up of a best-in-class office building in Canary Wharf.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

July NAV 143.7p Interest income 1.0p Asset valuations -0.3p FX 0.1p Expenses -0.3p August NAV 144.2p

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.