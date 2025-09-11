Roquefort Therapeutics secures exclusivity with Coiled Therapeutics RTO, eyeing AIM relist and NASDAQ (Video)

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) has signed binding heads of terms for a reverse takeover of Coiled Therapeutics, securing exclusivity until January 2026 with a US$1m termination fee.

Executive Chairman Stephen West explains how AO-252, Coiled’s first-in-class oncology asset, could reshape Roquefort’s pipeline, transform shareholder value, and set the stage for an AIM relist with an eye on NASDAQ.

Roquefort Therapeutics is a UK-based biotechnology company advancing next-generation cancer therapies. Through its latest transaction with Coiled Therapeutics, it is transitioning from pre-clinical research to a clinical-stage oncology player with ambitions to expand into global markets.