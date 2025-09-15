Finseta Plc UAE Leads Surge as Global Expansion Strategy Pays Off (Video)

Finseta Plc (LON:FIN) latest interim results reveal more than just solid top-line growth, they offer a compelling glimpse into a strategic transformation. CEO James Hickman outlines how the company’s investment-heavy first half is already unlocking upside, with Dubai now firmly established as a high-potential hub and Canada stepping into revenue generation. With agency banking fully launched and a corporate card offering now live, Finseta is building a future-proof digital transaction platform tailored for scale.

Finseta Plc is a foreign exchange and payment solutions provider offering multi-currency accounts for businesses and individuals.