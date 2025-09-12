Vodafone signs UEFA partnership and launches Champions Travel eSIM

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has agreed a major multi-year partnership with UEFA and UC31 to support the development of women’s and men’s European football.

This is an exciting time for Vodafone to engage with women’s football. As an official partner of UEFA Women’s Football, Vodafone will sponsor through to 2030: UEFA Women’s Champions League; UEFA Women’s EURO 2029; UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2027; UEFA Women’s Nations League; Women’s European Qualifiers; UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship; and UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship.

Vodafone, as a leading telecommunications provider, has also become an official licensee of the UEFA Champions League for the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 seasons. Coinciding with the start of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, Vodafone will launch the Champions Travel eSIM, to support football away fans and other international travellers. The Champions Travel eSIM will provide worry-free travel with global data connectivity in 206 countries, including UEFA’s 55 member associations. The Champions Travel eSIM includes unlimited data and multiple top up options, the opportunity to create Wi-Fi hotspot zones and a dedicated customer service desk.2 Vodafone will also offer Champions Travel eSIM customers the opportunity to win free match tickets via periodic lucky draws. Vodafone intends to work with UEFA and UC3 to create further impactful and engaging experiences for fans.

Ahmed Essam, CEO of European Markets at Vodafone, said: “It is great to once again be associated with European football. We are excited to sponsor women’s football, which is one of the fastest growing sports globally. As an official licensee of the men’s flagship club competition, Vodafone will help to further enhance the experience for fans, and we will launch the Champions Travel eSIM, with a range of benefits for football fans around the world.”

Vodafone has stepped up investment in its brand, with a focus on engaging with its customers on what they are passionate about. Through this new agreement, together with the recently announced sponsorship of Borussia Dortmund football club, they have developed an increased number of top tier sponsorship relationships. In other sports, Vodafone has partnerships with The Championships, Wimbledon and The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Scottish Rugby, The Welsh Rugby Union and The Irish Rugby Football Union, Turkish Women’s Volleyball and RunCzech, the Czech Republic’s largest running series.

As a partner to major sports, Vodafone has consistently used its telecom network expertise to enhance the experience for fans, such as reducing mobile congestion at events, helping fans to access online updates about their favourite live sports, and to upload their reactions in real time.

Nadine Kessler, UEFA women’s football director, said: “The meteoric rise of the women’s game, highlighted by the record-breaking success of this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO, is undeniable, and it continues to attract some of the world’s most recognisable brands eager to be a part of this groundbreaking moment. We are delighted to welcome Vodafone to the UEFA Women’s Football partner family. Their commitment and global reach make them an ideal ally as we work together to keep pushing the game forward, creating more opportunities for women and girls, and inspiring the next generation of fans and players around the world.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA executive director of marketing, said: “We are delighted to welcome Vodafone as a sponsor of UEFA Women’s Football and a UEFA Champions League licensee. Vodafone’s strong track record in supporting sport, coupled with their commitment to innovation and inclusion, aligns seamlessly with our ambition to grow the game at every level. Together, we look forward to creating impactful and engaging experiences that bring fans closer to the sport they love.”