Alliance Witan Plc announces retirement of director Andrew Ross

Alliance Witan

Alliance Witan Plc (LON:ALW) has announced that Andrew Ross will step down as a Director of the Company with effect from 31 December 2025.

Andrew, who had been Chair of Witan Investment Trust PLC, joined the Board following the combination of Alliance Trust and Witan in October 2024. He was appointed Deputy Chair of Alliance Witan to oversee the integration of the two companies.  Now that the integration has concluded, Andrew’s retirement reflects the natural evolution of the Board.

The Board would like to thank Andrew for his significant contribution to the Company and wish him well in all future endeavours. 

