BT Group Plc appoints Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopal Vittal to Board

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced that, with effect from today (15 September 2025), Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel Limited, will join the Board of BT Group as non-independent non-executive directors.

Sunil and Gopal will join the Board pursuant to a relationship agreement (as described below) as the nominated representatives of Bharti Televentures UK Limited, a company established and wholly owned by Bharti Global Limited. Sunil Bharti Mittal will also be a member of the Nominations Committee.

Adam Crozier, BT Group Chairman, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sunil and Gopal to the Board of BT. They bring significant experience and global perspectives in the telecoms industry, and we look forward to their contribution to the Board and to the future success of BT Group.”

Sunil Bharti Mittal said: “I am delighted to be joining the Board of BT, an iconic company delivering critical infrastructure and services for the UK. I look forward to working with Chairman Adam Crozier, the Board and CEO Allison Kirkby to drive forward the strategy to win in the market and deliver world-leading services for BT’s customers.”

Gopal Vittal said: “I am honoured to be joining the BT Board at a pivotal moment for our industry. I look forward to bringing my experience at Airtel to help support BT, whose unique assets and businesses offer valuable opportunities for growth. Airtel and BT have much to learn from and contribute to each other.”

Relationship Agreement

In connection with Bharti’s shareholding in BT Group and the appointment of Sunil and Gopal to the Board, BT Group and Bharti Global have entered into a relationship agreement.

Under the terms of the Relationship Agreement, Bharti Global is granted the right to nominate two persons to be appointed to the Board as representative directors for so long as it and its affiliates together continue to hold a 20 per cent. or more economic interest in the BT Group shares in issue. Bharti Global has the right to nominate one person to be appointed to the Board as a representative director for so long as it and its affiliates together continue to hold less than a 20 per cent. economic interest but at least a 10 per cent. economic interest in the BT Group shares.

The Relationship Agreement contains a customary standstill restriction, together with customary exceptions (taking account of the application of the thresholds under the National Security and Investment Act 2021, as it applies to BT, and the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers), as well as orderly market, termination and other customary provisions, including the requirement for any transaction between the parties to be entered into on an arm’s length basis.

Sunil Bharti Mittal biography:

Sunil Bharti Mittal is the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s foremost first-generation corporations with interests in Telecom, Space Communications, Digital Solutions, Real Estate and Hospitality. Bharti has joint ventures with several global partners like SingTel, SoftBank, the UK and French Governments, amongst others.

Bharti Airtel, the flagship company of Bharti Enterprises, is a global telecommunications company with operations in 15 countries across India and Africa and ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. It is one of India’s largest integrated communications solutions providers and Sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest mobile operator, serving more than half a billion customers across its operations.

Sunil is the Co-Chairman of Eutelsat Group, a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Sunil is also the Chair of Airtel Africa plc.

Sunil is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, awarded to individuals for demonstrating distinguished services of high order. He has been conferred as an Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) making him the first Indian citizen to receive this recognition from HM King Charles III.

Gopal Vittal biography:

Gopal Vittal is currently the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel Limited.

In the last 12 years under his leadership, the company has grown its market share from 30% to over 40% and increased its market capitalization ﬁvefold-from USD 20 billion to USD 120 billion-making it the fourth most valuable company in India.

Under Gopal’s tenure, Airtel has transformed into a highly diversiﬁed portfolio of businesses, with signiﬁcant expansions in mobile, home broadband, enterprise services, and digital platforms. His vision has also fostered a company culture that is focused on agility, talent and innovation earning Airtel numerous accolades.

Before joining Airtel, Gopal spent 20 years at Hindustan Unilever, where he held leadership roles across multiple categories and markets. His last position was as the Head of the Home and Personal Care division, where he was also a member of the Hindustan Unilever board.

Gopal serves on the boards of Bharti Airtel Limited, Airtel Africa Plc, and Indus Towers. He is also the Chairperson of GSMA, the global association representing the mobile industry. An alumnus of Madras Christian College, he holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

There are no further details to be disclosed relating to Sunil Bharti Mittal or Gopal Vittal under Section 6.4.8 of the UK Listing Rules.

About Bharti

Bharti’s telecoms portfolio includes its flagship company, Airtel, a leading global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa, with additional presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. Globally, Airtel ranks among the top three mobile operators with its networks covering over two billion people and is the second largest mobile operator in Africa, Airtel Africa, a London-listed FTSE 100 company, providing telecommunications and mobile money services cross 14 countries.

Bharti Global is the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, an Indian conglomerate with world-class companies in telecom, technology, digital infrastructure and space communications. Bharti Global has a significant record of long-term investments in the United Kingdom including the resurrection of OneWeb, a space communications company that was merged with Eutelsat in 2023.

With its significant investments in Norlake Hospitality, Bharti Global owns marquee hotels through its portfolio which includes The Hoxton, Scottish resort Gleneagles, and other hospitality assets which are managed and operated by Ennismore.

Bharti Global, through its investment in Unbound, is fostering the next generation of global technology innovations.