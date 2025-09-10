Vodafone announces leadership change as Chief HR Officer to step down

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has announced that Leanne Wood will step down as Chief Human Resources Officer and as a member of the Vodafone Group Executive Committee, effective 1 January 2026. Leanne will continue to represent Vodafone on the Board of Vodacom Group Limited and the Vantage Towers AG Shareholders’ Committee, as she pursues a portfolio career.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO said: “I want to thank Leanne for her outstanding contribution to Vodafone, our colleagues and our customers. Leanne has played a central role in our mission to change Vodafone through improving the experience for our customers, simplifying our organisation and delivering sustainable growth. I’m delighted she will continue to support both Vodacom and Vantage Towers in non-executive roles and wish her the very best as she pursues this next phase of her career.”

Leanne Wood said: “It has been a privilege to hold the role of Chief HR Officer of Vodafone since 2019. Over that time, we have transformed the company together and I’m very proud to have contributed alongside all of our colleagues. With our portfolio now reshaped and Vodafone positioned for multi-year growth, it’s the right time for me to conclude my Executive career. I’m delighted that I will continue to be part of Vodafone and look forward to supporting Margherita and the team.”

Leanne’s successor as Chief HR Officer will be announced before the end of September 2025.