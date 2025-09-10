Likewise Group: Scaling Fast with Sales Growth, Dividends and Distribution Muscle (Video)

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) is on the move, literally. In this results update, CEO Tony Brewer outlines how the flooring distributor is pushing beyond its £160m run rate, growing like-for-like sales by over 10%, and doubling its dividend since 2021. With a ramp-up in cutting capacity, a sharp expansion in sales headcount, and another distribution hub on the way, the company is gearing up to break the £200m barrier. It’s a strong operational update with clear markers for investors to watch.

About Likewise Group:

Likewise is a UK-based flooring distributor serving independent retailers and contractors. It operates 12 logistics centres, runs over 150 delivery vehicles, and offers next-day delivery across the UK.