Gold near record highs

Cora Gold

Gold’s momentum this year has swelled into something notable. Spot gold has broken free from its long‑held resistance around $3,600 per ounce, breaching that threshold for the first time. Weak U.S. employment data, specifically, a tepid non‑farm payrolls number of just 22,000 jobs added in August and a rough 4.3% unemployment rate, has emboldened expectations of a Federal Reserve interest‑rate cut as soon as mid‑September. The market leans heavily into that scenario, with probabilities for a 25 basis‑point cut now approaching the 90% mark. That has lowered the opportunity cost of owning non‑yielding bullion and eroded the dollar’s purchasing power, that classic double accelerator for gold.

This global rally builds on a steady foundation. Gold has already risen by approximately 37% year‑to‑date, compounding a 27% gain in 2024. Central bank buying remains robust—an especially telling sign that gold is being accumulated not as a fleeting hedge but as long‑term ballast. At the same time, geopolitical unease is casting a longer shadow, reinforcing gold’s role as a stabilising asset rather than just a speculative one.

This momentum is not just reactive, it carries forward appeal. UBS analysts see room for prices to stretch toward $3,700 later in the year, while others note that growing doubts over policy independence, including political interference in the Fed, are magnifying gold’s attractiveness. As long as those concerns linger, gold may no longer be simply optional jewellery or a hedge, but central to portfolios anchored in conviction.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Latest Company News

Cora Gold

Cora Gold updates Reserves and Feasibility Study at Sanankoro project

Cora Gold has announced updated reserves and the results of a new Definitive Feasibility Study for its Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali. The study reports a 26% increase in Probable Reserves to 531 koz at 1.13 g/t gold and outlines a post-tax IRR of 65%, a 1.1-year payback period, and US$479m projected free cash flow over a 10.2-year mine life.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold posts resource growth and advances Sanankoro development

Cora Gold has announced its unaudited interim results for H1 2025, highlighting a +1 million ounce Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, a 13% increase from 2022. The company advanced its Definitive Feasibility Study, raised £1.55m to fund development, and is engaging with authorities on a mining permit.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports processing optimisation at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from metallurgical tests at its Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, aiming to optimise processing and reduce costs.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold publishes 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Cora Gold Ltd announces its 2024 Annual Report and 2025 AGM details, inviting shareholders to participate online or in-person for effective engagement.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports 2024 results as Sanankoro advances towards construction

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) announces its 2024 audited results, highlighting advancements in the Sanankoro Gold Project and upcoming 2025 AGM details.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold appoints SENET to lead updated DFS at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd enhances its Sanankoro Gold Project with a new Definitive Feasibility Study, aiming to maximise value amid rising gold prices and robust resource estimates.

