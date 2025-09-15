Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Valeura Energy target price raised by Canaccord on potential developments

Valeura Energy
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) continues to solidify its position as a growing force in Southeast Asia’s offshore oil and gas sector, as highlighted in the latest research update from Canaccord Genuity. The broker has reaffirmed its Buy rating on the stock while raising its target price to C$12.10, up from C$11.20, following what it describes as a solid Q2 2025 and a promising outlook for the rest of the year and beyond.

According to analyst Charlie Sharp, Valeura’s second quarter results were broadly in line with expectations, especially given a prior trading update issued in early July. The report notes that “production has increased post period-end confirming the company’s expectation that growth will be H2 weighted following some planned maintenance downtime in Q2 (Jasmine) and as the benefits of drilling comes through (Nong Yao, 10 wells, completing Q4).”

Importantly, Valeura has maintained its full-year 2025 guidance, which includes production of 23 to 25.5 thousand barrels of oil per day (kbopd), operational expenditure of $215–245 million, and free cash flow ranging between $80–195 million at Brent prices of $65–85 per barrel.

Highlights from Q2 2025:

  • Production: 21.4 kbopd in Q2, increasing to 23.2 kbopd in early August
  • Operating Cash Flow: $52 million post-tax
  • Operational Costs: $22.5 per barrel (up from $18.1 in Q1)
  • Mid-year Cash: $242 million with no debt
  • Working Capital: $262 million

Looking ahead, operational momentum is set to continue into 2026. Valeura plans increased investment in the Wassana redevelopment, which is slated to come online in Q2 2027. In parallel, drilling campaigns will continue across the existing portfolio while operational efforts expand across two newly farmed-in exploration blocks in the Gulf of Thailand.

This recent farm-in, which grants Valeura a 40% working interest (pending Thai government approval), marks a significant milestone for the company. The partnership with Thailand’s national energy firm PTTEP is viewed as both strategically and reputationally valuable. “The partnership with operator PTTEP in these licences also demonstrates, in our view, Valeura’s good standing in Thailand, which we envisage could lead to further transactions,” said Sharp.

Canaccord has factored in early-stage development potential from the new licences, adding two of four possible prospects into its valuation model. This alone prompted the target price increase, though the analysts acknowledge that the full potential remains to be uncovered: “This is just a first pass and we expect that more details will unfold over the rest of this year and into next, once formal approval for Valeura’s entry has been granted.”

On a Final Note

Valeura Energy’s commitment to disciplined growth, both organically through drilling and inorganically through new ventures, positions it well in a dynamic energy landscape. With no debt, rising production, and strategic expansions underway, Canaccord’s bullish stance reflects confidence in the company’s near- and long-term outlook.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy signals deeper positioning in Gulf of Thailand

    Valeura’s Q2 2025 update shows a company conserving financial strength today while laying foundations for a much larger Gulf of Thailand presence tomorrow.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy reports $50.5m Q2 cashflow and expands Thai operations

    Valeura Energy reported Q2 2025 oil production of 21,412 bbls/d and US$50.5 million in after-tax cashflow from operations. The company reaffirmed 2025 guidance and confirmed strong liquidity with US$242 million in cash and no debt. Key developments include final investment decision on the Wassana redevelopment and a new farm-in agreement with PTTEP, expanding Valeura’s Gulf of Thailand footprint nearly tenfold.
    Valeura Energy Inc

    Valeura Energy publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

    Valeura Energy has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity during its first full year of operations in Thailand. The report outlines the company's progress in environmental, social and governance areas and is available on its website.
    Valeura Energy

    Valeura Energy enters Gulf of Thailand farm‑in with PTTEP

    Valeura Energy Inc has signed a Farm‑in Agreement with PTTEP to earn a 40 % interest in offshore Blocks G1/65 and G3/65 in the Gulf of Thailand, expanding its acreage from 2 623 km² to 22 757 km² and adding 15 oil and gas discoveries from 27 wells.
    Valeura Energy

    An uncharted edge in the AI energy race

    Behind every breakthrough in AI lies an energy source both humble and indispensable, natural gas offers the reliability and scalability that will power tomorrow’s innovation.

    Valeura Energy Unmatched Cash Flow, Growth, and Acquisition Edge Revealed (Video)

    Stephane Foucaud of Auctus Advisors reveals how robust execution and a cash-rich balance sheet are fuelling both growth and shareholder value. Investors should keep Valeura firmly on their radar.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple