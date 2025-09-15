Valeura Energy target price raised by Canaccord on potential developments

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) continues to solidify its position as a growing force in Southeast Asia’s offshore oil and gas sector, as highlighted in the latest research update from Canaccord Genuity. The broker has reaffirmed its Buy rating on the stock while raising its target price to C$12.10, up from C$11.20, following what it describes as a solid Q2 2025 and a promising outlook for the rest of the year and beyond.

According to analyst Charlie Sharp, Valeura’s second quarter results were broadly in line with expectations, especially given a prior trading update issued in early July. The report notes that “production has increased post period-end confirming the company’s expectation that growth will be H2 weighted following some planned maintenance downtime in Q2 (Jasmine) and as the benefits of drilling comes through (Nong Yao, 10 wells, completing Q4).”

Importantly, Valeura has maintained its full-year 2025 guidance, which includes production of 23 to 25.5 thousand barrels of oil per day (kbopd), operational expenditure of $215–245 million, and free cash flow ranging between $80–195 million at Brent prices of $65–85 per barrel.

Highlights from Q2 2025:

Production : 21.4 kbopd in Q2, increasing to 23.2 kbopd in early August

: 21.4 kbopd in Q2, increasing to 23.2 kbopd in early August Operating Cash Flow : $52 million post-tax

: $52 million post-tax Operational Costs : $22.5 per barrel (up from $18.1 in Q1)

: $22.5 per barrel (up from $18.1 in Q1) Mid-year Cash : $242 million with no debt

: $242 million with no debt Working Capital: $262 million

Looking ahead, operational momentum is set to continue into 2026. Valeura plans increased investment in the Wassana redevelopment, which is slated to come online in Q2 2027. In parallel, drilling campaigns will continue across the existing portfolio while operational efforts expand across two newly farmed-in exploration blocks in the Gulf of Thailand.

This recent farm-in, which grants Valeura a 40% working interest (pending Thai government approval), marks a significant milestone for the company. The partnership with Thailand’s national energy firm PTTEP is viewed as both strategically and reputationally valuable. “The partnership with operator PTTEP in these licences also demonstrates, in our view, Valeura’s good standing in Thailand, which we envisage could lead to further transactions,” said Sharp.

Canaccord has factored in early-stage development potential from the new licences, adding two of four possible prospects into its valuation model. This alone prompted the target price increase, though the analysts acknowledge that the full potential remains to be uncovered: “This is just a first pass and we expect that more details will unfold over the rest of this year and into next, once formal approval for Valeura’s entry has been granted.”

On a Final Note

Valeura Energy’s commitment to disciplined growth, both organically through drilling and inorganically through new ventures, positions it well in a dynamic energy landscape. With no debt, rising production, and strategic expansions underway, Canaccord’s bullish stance reflects confidence in the company’s near- and long-term outlook.