Sanankoro mine plan reveals a balance of scale and speed

Cora Gold Ltd

Cora Gold has now tabled the findings of its feasibility study for the Sanankoro gold mine, setting an initial capital requirement of $124 million. This figure, which includes an $8 million contingency, positions the project firmly in the bracket of mid-tier development plays rather than large-scale capital-hungry builds.

The mine is designed for a life of just over ten years, with production averaging around forty seven thousand ounces of gold per annum. What sets the profile apart is the weighting of output in the early years. In its first five years, Sanankoro is projected to deliver close to 64,000 ounces per year. That concentration of production brings forward cash flows, compressing the pay-back period to a little over one year once the mine is operational.

At a gold price assumption of $2,750 an ounce, the study points to a net present value of $221 million and an internal rate of return in the region of 65%. These are striking figures for a project of this size, underlining how the front-loaded production curve amplifies financial returns. The capital intensity per ounce is relatively low, enhancing the resilience of the project should costs or timelines shift.

Recent updates have extended the resource base and lengthened projected mine life. That extension suggests there is room for Sanankoro to deliver beyond its initial plan, with upside potential in both reserves and operational longevity. For investors, such extensions can serve as a hedge against the relatively compact scale of the current mine plan, offering optionality for future cash flow beyond the initial decade of operations.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Latest Company News

Cora Gold

Cora Gold updates Reserves and Feasibility Study at Sanankoro project

Cora Gold has announced updated reserves and the results of a new Definitive Feasibility Study for its Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali. The study reports a 26% increase in Probable Reserves to 531 koz at 1.13 g/t gold and outlines a post-tax IRR of 65%, a 1.1-year payback period, and US$479m projected free cash flow over a 10.2-year mine life.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold posts resource growth and advances Sanankoro development

Cora Gold has announced its unaudited interim results for H1 2025, highlighting a +1 million ounce Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, a 13% increase from 2022. The company advanced its Definitive Feasibility Study, raised £1.55m to fund development, and is engaging with authorities on a mining permit.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports processing optimisation at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from metallurgical tests at its Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, aiming to optimise processing and reduce costs.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold publishes 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Cora Gold Ltd announces its 2024 Annual Report and 2025 AGM details, inviting shareholders to participate online or in-person for effective engagement.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports 2024 results as Sanankoro advances towards construction

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) announces its 2024 audited results, highlighting advancements in the Sanankoro Gold Project and upcoming 2025 AGM details.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold appoints SENET to lead updated DFS at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd enhances its Sanankoro Gold Project with a new Definitive Feasibility Study, aiming to maximise value amid rising gold prices and robust resource estimates.

