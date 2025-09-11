Sanankoro mine plan reveals a balance of scale and speed

Cora Gold has now tabled the findings of its feasibility study for the Sanankoro gold mine, setting an initial capital requirement of $124 million. This figure, which includes an $8 million contingency, positions the project firmly in the bracket of mid-tier development plays rather than large-scale capital-hungry builds.

The mine is designed for a life of just over ten years, with production averaging around forty seven thousand ounces of gold per annum. What sets the profile apart is the weighting of output in the early years. In its first five years, Sanankoro is projected to deliver close to 64,000 ounces per year. That concentration of production brings forward cash flows, compressing the pay-back period to a little over one year once the mine is operational.

At a gold price assumption of $2,750 an ounce, the study points to a net present value of $221 million and an internal rate of return in the region of 65%. These are striking figures for a project of this size, underlining how the front-loaded production curve amplifies financial returns. The capital intensity per ounce is relatively low, enhancing the resilience of the project should costs or timelines shift.

Recent updates have extended the resource base and lengthened projected mine life. That extension suggests there is room for Sanankoro to deliver beyond its initial plan, with upside potential in both reserves and operational longevity. For investors, such extensions can serve as a hedge against the relatively compact scale of the current mine plan, offering optionality for future cash flow beyond the initial decade of operations.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.