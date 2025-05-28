Follow us on:

Chairman’s £95K share buy fuels investor donfidence in Likewise

Likewise plc

Momentum is building at Likewise Group as Chairman Paul Bassi significantly increases his personal stake, reinforcing belief in the company’s upward trajectory. His sizeable share purchase is more than a routine transaction, it’s a powerful signal to investors that Likewise’s long-term strategy is on track and poised for further growth.

Paul Bassi has acquired 500,000 shares in Likewise Group plc at a price of 19.04p per share, totalling an investment of approximately £95,200. This latest move raises his total holding to 3.5 million shares, representing 1.42% of the voting rights. Such a notable purchase by the Chairman himself is a strong endorsement of the business’s future prospects and reflects a deep level of internal conviction.

This investment closely follows a series of promising developments at Likewise. The company reported a robust 10.7% growth in gross sales revenue in the first quarter of 2025, continuing a trend of accelerating expansion. This growth is underpinned by an effective blend of organic development and strategic acquisitions, allowing Likewise to deepen its presence across the UK’s £2 billion floorcoverings market.

Further bolstering the outlook is the completion of a £200,000 share buyback programme, which demonstrates the board’s proactive approach to enhancing shareholder value. In parallel, Likewise has implemented a 2025 Save As You Earn (SAYE) scheme, granting over 3.1 million shares to 69 employees. This dual approach—returning capital to shareholders while incentivising the team, reveals a thoughtful, aligned strategy that balances market competitiveness with internal culture and commitment.

The share acquisition by Bassi can be interpreted as a clear signal of confidence in the company’s operational execution and future pipeline. As the group continues to build scale and increase efficiency across its logistics and distribution network, investor interest is expected to rise in tandem.

Likewise’s vision of becoming one of the UK’s leading distributors in floorcoverings is being delivered with precision. Backed by strong leadership, decisive action, and measurable progress, the business is shaping up as a standout performer in the AIM-listed space.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

