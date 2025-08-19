Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2025 is now available:

As at 31 July 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £301.2m.

The Company’s available cash was £20.3m and net effective leverage was 30.9%.

During the month two positions repaid in full:

– A senior loan to refinance a later living development in London realised c£22.0m gross proceeds, 8.1% unlevered IRR.

– A senior loan for the development of later living build-to-sell assets across three locations in the UK realised c. £12.5m gross proceeds, 9.3% unlevered IRR.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

June NAV 146.6p Interest income 0.8p Asset valuations -0.6p FX 0.1p Expenses -0.2p Dividend -3.0p July NAV 143.7p