Real Estate Credit Investments delivers £34.5m loan repayments and stable NAV

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2025 is now available:
As at 31 July 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £301.2m.
The Company’s available cash was £20.3m and net effective leverage was 30.9%.
During the month two positions repaid in full:
– A senior loan to refinance a later living development in London realised c£22.0m gross proceeds, 8.1% unlevered IRR.
– A senior loan for the development of later living build-to-sell assets across three locations in the UK realised c. £12.5m gross proceeds, 9.3% unlevered IRR.
A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:
|June NAV
|146.6p
|Interest income
|0.8p
|Asset valuations
|-0.6p
|FX
|0.1p
|Expenses
|-0.2p
|Dividend
|-3.0p
|July NAV
|143.7p