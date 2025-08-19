Babcock International appoints Aedamar Comiskey as Non-Executive Director

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has announced the appointment of Aedamar Comiskey as a Non-Executive Director. Aedamar will join the Board on 1 September 2025 and will be a member of its Nominations, Audit and Remuneration committees.

Aedamar is a leading public and private corporate lawyer advising on some of the most significant transactions in the market. She has spent her career working at Linklaters and in June 2025 was re-elected to lead the firm as Senior Partner and Chair. Until 2021, she had been Linklaters Global Head of Corporate. From 2014 to 2024, Aedamar was a Non- Executive Director at James Fisher and Sons plc, where she was chair of the Remuneration Committee from 2018 and the Senior Independent Director from 2019.