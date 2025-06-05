Cerillion Unify powers quad-play telecoms into the future

In a telecoms landscape where agility, convergence, and customer-centricity are paramount, Cerillion Unify emerges as a transformative force. This pre-packaged SaaS solution is redefining how quad-play communications service providers (CSPs) manage their operations, offering a unified platform that streamlines services, enhances customer experiences, and accelerates time-to-market.

Cerillion Unify is engineered to address the complexities of delivering integrated fixed, mobile, broadband, and TV services. By consolidating these offerings into a single, convergent system, CSPs can eliminate operational silos and foster a seamless customer journey. The solution’s end-to-end automation, from lead acquisition to revenue realisation, ensures that providers can respond swiftly to market demands and customer needs.

A standout feature of Cerillion Unify is its flexible product catalogue, which empowers CSPs to rapidly design, test, and launch new service packages. This agility is crucial in a competitive market where customer preferences evolve rapidly. Complementing this is an omni-channel CRM system that ensures consistent and high-quality customer interactions across all touchpoints, including call centres, online platforms, and retail outlets.

The platform’s convergent charging engine supports a variety of service types and payment models, enabling CSPs to create innovative pricing strategies and new revenue streams. Multi-service billing capabilities further enhance customer satisfaction by providing consolidated invoices that are easy to understand and manage.

Automation is at the heart of Cerillion Unify’s value proposition. Its workflow and provisioning tools ensure that services are delivered accurately and efficiently, reducing the likelihood of errors and enhancing customer trust. Additionally, the self-service portal offers customers the autonomy to manage their accounts, view usage, and make payments, thereby improving engagement and reducing support costs.

Cerillion Unify’s impact is evidenced by its adoption among leading CSPs. For instance, Cable & Wireless Seychelles implemented the solution to unify its B2B and B2C services, resulting in streamlined operations and improved customer experiences. Similarly, Ucom in Armenia selected Cerillion Unify to support its quadruple-play services, citing the platform’s scalability and robust functionality as key factors in their decision.

Cerillion Unify is a comprehensive BSS/OSS solution that enables quad-play CSPs to deliver integrated services with greater efficiency and customer satisfaction. Its modular design, automation capabilities, and customer-centric features position it as a strategic asset for telecom providers aiming to thrive in a dynamic market.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.