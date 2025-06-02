Follow us on:

Cerillion’s Strategic Wins and Product Innovation Drive Optimism – Singer Capital Markets

Cerillion plc : LON:CER
Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) is enjoying a wave of renewed optimism as its latest half-year results reflect a strong performance and promising future trajectory. According to a new research note from Singer Capital Markets, the company’s strategic moves, particularly its significant new contract wins, are setting the stage for potential outperformance in FY25 and enhanced visibility going into FY26.

The report, authored by analyst Harold Evans, highlights a shift in market sentiment. “Rewind a month or two and the market was evidently concerned, but this perception has and (we think) will continue to improve following today’s results,” he writes. Notably, Cerillion’s back-order book has grown 23% year-on-year as of April 2025, signalling robust demand and a healthy pipeline.

One of the most exciting developments is a newly agreed framework worth £8 million to support the migration of a major tier-1 customer base onto Cerillion’s B/OSS platform. This deal, potentially worth around £20 million in total contract value, could be Cerillion’s largest to date. Harold Evans remarks that this win “further highlights CER’s competitive superiority and how the industry is moving to SaaS, where CER is uniquely positioned.”

Cerillion’s continued investment in product R&D is also paying dividends. The company increased its H1 capex to £0.9 million, up from £0.6 million the previous year, to bolster its platform capabilities. This includes the rollout of AI-powered intelligent assistants and user-friendly modules for service management and customer onboarding. Evans emphasises that this agility “is a key competitive advantage vs. monothetic competitors, which aren’t as agile and hence can’t as readily (or cost effectively) support customers.”

Looking ahead, the research sees further upside potential. While keeping forecasts unchanged, the analysts acknowledge strong visibility for the second half of the year, supported by a healthy backlog and expected contributions from recent wins. As Evans notes, “we see this combination of secured/expected business as sufficient to hit SCM EBITDA estimates, indeed if anything, upside is more probable.”

Cerillion’s focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and high-quality service is clearly resonating. With a strong pipeline, increased scale, and product enhancements in place, the company is well positioned for continued success in a rapidly evolving industry.

