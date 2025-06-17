Follow us on:

Cerillion positions for a modular shift in telecom intelligence

Cerillion

A shift is poised to take shape in Copenhagen this week, one where telecom infrastructure sheds its legacy constraints and embraces modular, AI-augmented agility. At DTW25 Ignite, Cerillion is preparing to showcase a blueprint for the next chapter in BSS/OSS, not through lofty projections, but through tangible, ready-to-deploy innovations.

Cerillion’s stand at the Bella Center will offer more than demonstrations. It will illustrate how composable business and operational support systems, infused with generative AI, could accelerate product launches, streamline service orchestration, and simplify deployment, eliminating the need for traditional, time-consuming transformation programmes.

During a scheduled session titled “Breaking Free from Legacy,” Tiago Lopes of Cerillion will join a panel to discuss the evolving architecture of telecom systems. The emphasis will be on how a composable BSS/OSS-as-a-service model empowers operators to reconfigure core systems dynamically, allowing telcos to respond to changing commercial, technological, and regulatory landscapes with agility and precision.

At Cerillion’s stand, a generative-AI assistant will demonstrate natural-language-driven service design, enabling the creation of products and promotional campaigns using both text and visual inputs. This hands-on exhibit will also feature low- and no-code interfaces designed to accelerate go-to-market timelines, along with modular self-service components crafted to deliver adaptive customer experiences, all built upon TM Forum-certified Open APIs.

Cerillion will also participate in the UNITe Moonshot Catalyst project, which aims to create seamless service delivery across terrestrial and satellite networks. The company’s orchestration layer is set to demonstrate real-time provisioning and service unification across disparate connectivity domains—an important capability for investors evaluating long-term telecom infrastructure scalability.

The company’s composable vision is anchored by its evergreen, pre-integrated suite. This solution is expected to give operators a functional head start, offering converged charging, CRM, dealer portals, interconnect billing, and more, all from day one. Continuous platform-wide updates promise to keep all users aligned, while minimising operational risk and reducing support complexity.

What makes Cerillion’s strategy especially relevant is its orientation toward business agility. Artificial intelligence is not merely a feature but a strategic lever, intended to cut time-to-market by up to 95 percent. In a sector where speed to monetisation is critical and operational inertia can limit competitiveness, this positioning will resonate.

As the conference unfolds, Cerillion won’t simply be demonstrating software. It will be asserting that the future of telecom hinges on adaptable architecture, intelligent automation, and the ability to evolve in real time. For investors, this signals a platform mindset, where modular design, AI integration, and operational efficiency are not separate threads, but tightly woven advantages.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

