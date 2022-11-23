Cerillion notice of full year results and investor presentation

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that audited full year results for the year ended 30 September 2022 will be published on Monday, 28 November 2022.

Louis Hall, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Dickson, Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company’s results in a live webinar that will be held on Friday, 2 December 2022. The meeting is available to all investors, and provides an opportunity for them to engage with the management team.

Anyone wishing to join the Cerillion presentation can register using the following link, https://bit.ly/CER_FY_results_webinar, or can obtain an invitation from KTZ Communications, using the contact details below.