Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion Metro: Automating smart city operations

Cerillion

Cerillion Metro offers an advanced BSS/OSS platform designed for the challenges of smart city environments. Built upon the Cerillion BSS/OSS Suite, it automates smart city operations, enabling the monetisation of connectivity, utilities, and ICT services across consumer and business segments. Whether operating through retail or wholesale business models, Cerillion Metro provides the scalability required to support urban digital ecosystems.

Key features include a flexible product catalogue for rapid innovation, a streamlined wholesale gateway based on TM Forum Open APIs for easy integration of service providers, and hierarchical billing capabilities to accommodate multiple billing entities and scenarios. A unified charging engine supports diverse customer and service types, while advanced digital identity management facilitates secure access to city services. Real-time analytics unlock the value of smart city data, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Cerillion Metro is trusted by industry leaders and is being used in projects like the collaboration with ACUD and Orange to build Cairo’s digital infrastructure. It equips smart cities with the tools to automate operations, monetize services, and deliver digital experiences to citizens and businesses. As urban centers transform, platforms like Cerillion Metro will be central to creating smarter, connected, and sustainable cities.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion confirms strong pipeline and full-year outlook

Cerillion plc reports its interim results for H1 2025, showcasing resilience with increased recurring revenue and a robust back-order book despite a 7% revenue dip.
Cerillion

Cerillion H1 Results due 19th May, Investor Presentation 28th May

Cerillion plc will release its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on 19 May 2025, with a follow-up online presentation on 28 May.
Cerillion

Cerillion confident on outlook with strong pipeline

Cerillion plc announces projected first-half revenue of £20.9m, reflecting a shift in software license renewals. Strong customer pipeline signals growth ahead.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
Cerillion

Cerillion awarded $11.4m BSS/OSS software contract

Cerillion plc secures a $11.4m contract with a Caucasus telecom operator, boosting its BSS/OSS software reach to over one million customers.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple