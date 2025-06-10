Cerillion Metro: Automating smart city operations

Cerillion Metro offers an advanced BSS/OSS platform designed for the challenges of smart city environments. Built upon the Cerillion BSS/OSS Suite, it automates smart city operations, enabling the monetisation of connectivity, utilities, and ICT services across consumer and business segments. Whether operating through retail or wholesale business models, Cerillion Metro provides the scalability required to support urban digital ecosystems.

Key features include a flexible product catalogue for rapid innovation, a streamlined wholesale gateway based on TM Forum Open APIs for easy integration of service providers, and hierarchical billing capabilities to accommodate multiple billing entities and scenarios. A unified charging engine supports diverse customer and service types, while advanced digital identity management facilitates secure access to city services. Real-time analytics unlock the value of smart city data, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Cerillion Metro is trusted by industry leaders and is being used in projects like the collaboration with ACUD and Orange to build Cairo’s digital infrastructure. It equips smart cities with the tools to automate operations, monetize services, and deliver digital experiences to citizens and businesses. As urban centers transform, platforms like Cerillion Metro will be central to creating smarter, connected, and sustainable cities.

