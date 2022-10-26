Cerillion launches the latest version of its flagship product suite

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced the release of Cerillion 22.2, the latest version of its flagship product suite, predominantly used by telecommunications companies.

This new release features in particular a major upgrade of the ‘Wholesale Gateway’ module, which supports the automation of the wholesale operations of network operators (“NetCos”). The upgraded module speeds up the on-boarding process of NetCos’ new service provider partners (“ServCos”). It also simplifies the integration of business support systems between NetCos and ServCos, whilst providing a high level of security for NetCos through a dedicated authorisation layer and comprehensive API (application programming interfaces) management policies.

The upgraded module builds on the Company’s long-established experience in providing business support systems/operations support systems solutions (“BSS/OSS”) to both wholesale and retail Communications Service Providers (“CSPs”). It comes at a time when CSPs are increasingly separating the functions of network operations and service provision into two distinct business entities. Investor interest is also supporting this structural separation.

Cerillion 22.2 also introduces further flexibility for CSPs to tailor the product to their individual requirements. Custom fields and page layouts can now be adapted with an intuitive drag-and-drop page editor. This allows system administrators to make adaptations quickly and easily, without the need for code changes, while still benefitting from all the commercial and operational advantages of using a SaaS product.