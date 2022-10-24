Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion enter H2 with a strong back-order book

Cerillion

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced an update on trading for the financial year ended 30 September 2022.

Cerillion entered the second half of the financial year with a strong back-order book* and continued to trade very well throughout the period, including securing the Company’s largest contract to date in the fourth quarter. During the period, the Company benefitted significantly from favourable foreign exchange rates and higher resource utilisation, as well as lower net finance costs and lower depreciation and amortisation than anticipated.  As a consequence, whilst revenue is expected to be marginally ahead of market expectations, adjusted profit before tax for the financial year is now expected to be materially ahead of the consensus market forecast of £10.1m. Net cash at 30 September 2022 is anticipated to close strongly at approximately £20.0m (30 September 2021: £13.2m), which is also ahead of market expectations.

The pipeline of new business opportunities, from both existing and prospective new customers, remains buoyant and the Company is well-positioned as it enters the new financial year.

The Board intends to announce full year results in late November 2022, when Cerillion will provide a further update on current trading. 

*Back-order book consists of sales contracted but not yet recognised as revenue at the end of the reporting period plus annualised support and maintenance revenue.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cerillion plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Cerillion plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.