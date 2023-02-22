Boku holding Capital Markets Day at 2pm today

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading provider of global mobile payment solutions, has confirmed that it will be holding its previously announced Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts today at the London Stock Exchange at 2pm GMT, highlighting Boku’s market opportunities and growth outlook.

The CMD will be hosted by Boku’s CEO, Jon Prideaux and CFO, Keith Butcher, together with members of Boku’s executive team. The presentation includes an update on the Company’s mid-term financial targets to double revenues, driven by growth in wallets and account-to-account payments, and increase EBITDA margins to over 50% as a result of increasing scale and a return to normalised capital expenditure following a period of investment in these new payment methods.

There will also be presentations from two of Boku’s leading customers, Netflix and Spotify.

The presentations and Q&A session will be followed by a reception for in-person attendees. Analysts and institutional investors who are not already registered and are interested in attending the CMD are encouraged to contact Boku’s investor relations adviser via [email protected] for further details.

The presentation will be webcast live for Analysts and institutional investors who have registered. To register for the webcast please email [email protected]

A recording will be available after the event on the investor relations section of Boku’s website https://www.boku.com.