Boku partners with Canva to boost access in Asia and Europe via localised payments

Boku Network

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a global network of localised payment solutions, has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Canva, the world’s leading all-in-one visual communication platform, to help expand Canva’s reach in Asia as well as its plans to expand across Europe. The collaboration will enable millions of people to more easily access Canva’s creative tools through innovative, localised payment solutions – an alternative to traditional card linked payments.

Canva, a subscription-based SaaS platform, will leverage Boku’s global network of Localized Payment Methods and regional payments expertise to bring its services to more people in regions where traditional payment card usage remains low. Boku is working with Canva to help identify and integrate several LPMs into Canva’s platform, supporting its long-term payments strategy to serve new communities in key regions. Initial success has already been seen with the launch of MoMo, Vietnam’s leading digital wallet. Further system integrations are planned for 2025 to enhance end-user accessibility and streamline customer experiences.

Research from Juniper Research reveals that LPMs will represent 59% of global ecommerce transactions by value in 2028, up from 49% in 2023, accounting for a majority of transaction value online for the first time. Boku’s proven success in supporting global giants like Meta, Amazon, Tencent, Spotify, Netflix, and Microsoft to leverage LPMs underscores its capacity to support Canva’s expansion.

Commenting, Stuart Neal, CEO of Boku, said: “We are delighted to partner with Canva and help broaden access to their visual communications platform by providing more payment choice for people across Asia. Local Payments are now the world’s preferred way to pay. This partnership highlights how the world’s best loved platforms can reach more end-users by giving people the freedom to subscribe and pay the way they want, wherever they are.”

Elle Liu, Canva’s country lead for Vietnam, said: “The launch of MoMo in Vietnam is a key milestone in our partnership with Boku as we continue to expand access to Canva in fast-growing markets where users’ access to banking and payment cards may be limited. By enabling a trusted local payment method, we’re making it even easier for more people in Vietnam to unlock their creativity and benefit from Canva’s tools. Boku’s deep expertise in mobile payments ensures we can meet users where they are, with seamless, accessible options. We’re excited to see how this empowers more creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses across Vietnam to design with Canva.”

