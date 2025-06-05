Boku Capital Markets Event set for 16 October 2025

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a global network of localised payment solutions, has announced that it is hosting a Capital Markets Event for institutional investors and research analysts on Thursday 16 October 2025, with presentations starting at 3pm at The Courthouse Hotel, 335-337 Old St, London, EC1V 9LL.

The CME will provide a detailed update on the Company’s progress against its long-term goal of becoming the world’s best localised payments partner for global commerce, including a deep dive into its strategic execution and further detail behind the medium-term growth and margin targets. It will be hosted by Stuart Neal, Group CEO, and Rob Whittick, Group CFO, alongside other key members of the Boku leadership team and representatives from organisations who utilise and form part of Boku’s localised payments network.

Following the presentations, guests are invited to join an informal ‘meet the team’ networking session, with refreshments served from 5:30pm at the same venue.

Registration

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending are invited to register their interest by contacting [email protected] and full event details will be shared in due course.

