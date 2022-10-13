Follow us on:

Boku adds PayPay and LINE Pay mobile wallets in Japan for DAZN

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global provider of mobile payment solutions, has announced that it has added PayPay and LINE Pay mobile wallets in Japan for leading global sports streaming platform DAZN. With this launch, 50M+ users of PayPay and 40M+ users of LINE Pay will now be able to use their mobile wallet to subscribe to DAZN.

Boku is uniquely equipped to provide global merchants like DAZN with access to PayPay and LINE Pay, as the only international payments service provider connected to both. Adding PayPay and LINE Pay as payment options ensures that Japanese DAZN customers can utilize the payment method they prefer, with greater convenience and security than credit card payments. Today, 75% of Japanese consumers are using mobile wallets which is projected to reach 98.6% by 2025 (Juniper Research, 2021).

Manabu Yamada, Executive Vice President, DAZN Japan Investment GK, said: “Providing our fans with as many payment options as possible with the fastest, most convenient, and safest payment types is at our core value, and we are very excited to have PayPay and LINE Pay join DAZN as our customers can now further choose their preferred payment methods in accordance with their lifestyle.”

Toru Nogiwa, Division Head of Partner Sales Division, Sales Group of PayPay, commented, “The addition of PayPay for DAZN is great for our customers, who prefer to use our wallet whenever they can. We look forward to partnering with Boku in the future to enable PayPay payments for more merchants.”

Takashi Maeda, Chief Executive Officer, LINE Pay, commented, “I’m extremely happy that LINE Pay is now available on DAZN. Through this partnership with Boku, we became to be able to offer our services to international merchants and provide convenience to more users in Japan.”

Mark Stannard, Chief Business Officer, Boku, commented, “We are thrilled to see both PayPay and LINE Pay go live as payment options for DAZN because our merchants always see more growth whenever local payment options are added.”

