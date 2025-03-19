Follow us on:

Boku Inc. Surging Growth, 2025 Outlook, and the Future of Local Payment Methods (Video)

Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU) has just released its full-year results for 2024, showcasing impressive revenue growth and a strong outlook for 2025. CEO Stuart Neal breaks down how the company’s aggregation of local payment methods is driving expansion, why digital wallets and account-to-account payments are booming, and how strategic investments in scaling will fuel future success. With new markets like Brazil and Egypt on the horizon and a commitment to sustainable growth, Boku is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving payments sector.

About Boku Inc.:
Boku Inc. is a global mobile payments company that enables businesses to collect online payments through carrier billing and mobile wallets. Its platform connects merchants to over 7 billion accounts worldwide, helping major tech firms expand internationally.

