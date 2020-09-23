Applied Graphene Materials’ Genable to be used in Infinity Wax’s first graphene-enhanced product

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of speciality graphene additives, has announced that INFINITY WAX, a leading innovator in car care products, will launch the ground-breaking QDX Graphene Detailing Spray during Q4 2020. Detailing sprays are used to elevate shine and enable car owners to wipe away dirt in a far more straightforward manner.

The detailing spray polish that will be available to global retailers is the result of an extensive product development and rigorous third-party testing programme which has produced a formulation and system that delivers industry-leading performance.

When launched, the product which is enhanced with AGM’s market-leading Genable® graphene dispersions will be available to car owners of all types representing yet another significant milestone achieved by the Company.

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Graphen Materials, said: “We have seen growing interest from the car care sector for graphene nanoplatelet dispersions to take product innovation to a new and exciting performance level. The QDX Graphene Detailing product is a great step forward for Infinity Wax and a major milestone in this space for AGM. It further validates the ease-of-use and outstanding utility of the graphene nanoplatelet dispersions we offer. Selecting the correct form of dispersion as the optimum delivery system for nanoplatelet materials is key to successful product formulating. Integration of our products into a new sector further demonstrates that well-dispersed graphene materials can be introduced into existing formulated systems to create new, higher performance products that build on the remarkable attributes of our graphene nanoplatelets. I am particularly excited to see this innovation come to market with Infinity Wax as our lead customer in this space and look forward to seeing volumes grow as the product is adopted by the public.”

Mike Cipriani, Infinity Wax company Founder, commented: “The team at Infinity Wax is excited to launch the first graphene-enhanced product in our retail range, QDX Graphene. It builds on the success of our existing range of detailing sprays and with the Genable® graphene dispersions supplied by AGM we can take the performance of the products to the next level. It is a highly powerful spray product with industry-leading performance that is incredibly easy to use. We would like to thank all at AGM for their invaluable support and assistance during this project and look forward to building Genable® into other product formulations.”

