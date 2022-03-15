Twitter
Applied Graphene Materials signs exclusive distribution agreement with Rayoung Chemtech Inc

Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, has announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Rayoung Chemtech Inc. (Headquarters, Taipei, Taiwan). The partnership will extend AGM’s commercial reach directly into the region’s liquid resins, coatings, composites and polymers sectors.

Founded in 2008, Rayoung Chemtech Inc. has always been committed to delivering high performance specialty chemicals and shares AGM’s vision for helping customers improve material performance and strengthen product competitiveness. The distribution agreement will see the two companies collaborate on customer opportunities and introduce AGM’s proprietary Genable graphene dispersion technology into the Taiwanese coatings and composites market.

In addition to its own commercial hubs in the U.K. and the United States, AGM now has distribution agreements with local expert chemicals and coatings distributors in a growing number of export markets. As a result, AGM has achieved excellent regional coverage providing detailed customer understanding and appreciation of graphene’s potential.

Adrian Potts, Applied Graphene Materials CEO commented:

“I am really pleased to welcome Rayoung Chemtech Inc. to the commercial team, in line with our strategy to continue expanding our distributor footprint. We believe that the key to graphene’s continued commercialisation is to combine innovative materials technology with a local customer approach that presents the practical advantages of use and the true potential of graphene dispersions in their applications. We look forward to working with the highly motivated team at Rayoung Chemtech Inc. to take advantage of the many opportunities in the Taiwanese market.”

Ray Chung from Rayoung Chemtech Inc. commented:

“AGM is a world-leading graphene material innovator and dispersions manufacturer and through their advanced technology, we see the vision, potential and great possibilities for supporting the development of a wide spread of industries. We are very happy to become AGM’s partner and jointly introduce new materials that can be practically applied to the Taiwan market. I believe that we can bring higher value to the industry chain and create a better future together, just as Rayoung Chemtech believes in “Better Chemistry, Better Life!”

