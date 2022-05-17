Applied Graphene Materials secures exclusive distribution agreement with Imkemex

International collaboration expands the reach of AGM’s graphene products across the Asian chemical market

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, has announced that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Imkemex (Headquartered Mumbai, India). The partnership extends AGM’s commercial reach directly into the region’s liquid resins, coatings, composites and polymers sectors.

Originally formed by ICI India in 1965, Imkemex is now a growing, independent provider of distribution services for overseas chemical companies. The new agreement will see the two organisations collaborate on local opportunities for the application of AGM’s proprietary Genable graphene dispersion technology and facilitate wider engagement with new and existing customers within the Indian market.

In addition to its own commercial activity in the U.K. and the United States, AGM has distribution agreements with local expert chemicals and coatings distributors in a growing number of export markets. As a result, AGM has achieved strong regional coverage for its products, providing detailed customer understanding and technical guidance for graphene’s potential use.

Adrian Potts, Applied Graphene Materials CEO commented: “It is a great pleasure to be able to welcome Imkemex into AGM’s growing sales network as a technically-capable, commercially-astute distribution partner for our Genable brand in India. AGM is committed to enabling the widespread application of graphene dispersions and offering competitive advantages to its partners through the development of innovative graphene-enhanced products. At this stage of AGM’s commercialisation, the appointment of Imkemex as our regional distributor in a key strategic market is a significant step towards achieving further adoption of our dispersed graphene nanoplatelets globally.”

Saumendra Tripathy, Managing Director, Imkemex Marketing, commented: “We at Imkemex are delighted to be AGM’s partner of choice for India. Imkemex’s proven expertise is to provide innovative and novel solutions fit for the Indian chemical industry and it augurs well with AGM’s innovations with Graphene based materials in solving real-life issues and helping create a more sustainable world. Together, we provide state-of-the-art and sustainable solutions of chemical resistance and corrosion inhibition to the Indian coatings industry.”

Applied Graphene Materials – For the last decade, AGM has been at the forefront of harnessing the possibilities of graphene. Founded originally by Professor Karl Coleman, the Group has grown from an academic idea from Durham University to a world leader in the development and application of graphene nanoplatelet dispersions for customers in the coatings, composites and functional materials sectors.

The Group utilises its proprietary bottom-up manufacturing process to produce high purity graphene nanoplatelets. Its expertise in dispersion chemistry enables AGM to create optimised, stable and easy to handle dispersions that customers use in real-world industrial products. AGM’s unique approach enables industries to fully realise the potential of graphene in a simple, safe and easy to formulate way.