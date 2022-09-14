Twitter
Applied Graphene Materials signs agreement with global leader in car care

Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene nanoplatelet dispersions, has announced that it has signed a supply agreement with a global leader in the car detailing industry, for an exclusively developed graphene-based solution.

The partnership with a global household name brand represents a significant milestone for AGM in the car care sector, where the Company has already announced multiple product launches with smaller participants.

With over 80 years’ experience producing award-winning products for the international car care sector, AGM’s new partner is driving innovation in the market and now leads the way in the supply of high-performance auto detailing and finishing products. The addition of AGM’s Genable graphene nanoplatelet dispersion technology into car care systems has the potential to significantly improve the barrier performance of waxes, polishes and finishing sprays for vehicles.

The new supply agreement underpins the commitment of both companies to continually push the boundaries of advanced materials technology and is reflective of their collaborative approach to successful innovation.

Adrian Potts, Chief Executive Officer of AGM, said:

We are delighted to be able to sign this supply agreement and to develop a closer relationship with one of the leading industry players within car care. Innovative manufacturers in this fast-moving market are looking to exploit the differentiation that graphene can offer, so we have seen growing interest in its use for in cleaning and coating products to protect surfaces and improve vehicle aesthetics.

The opportunity to collaborate with a global leader as its supply partner of choice will further strengthen AGM’s position in the sector and the partnership reflects our capability to produce high quality, consistent graphene nanoplatelet dispersions at production volumes.”

Director – Global Operations from Applied Graphene Materials’ new partner said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with AGM and look forward to combining the expertise of both companies to create innovative new products for the car care sector, which are both higher performance and longer lasting. We are committed to working with cutting-edge technology partners like AGM to drive auto detailing innovation.”

