Intertek ETL expands in Colombia with acquisition of QTEST

Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK), Intertek ETL, a global leader in independent electrical product safety, performance and compliance testing and certification, has expanded its footprint in Colombia with Intertek’s agreement to acquire QTEST, a market-leading provider of high-quality electrical testing and certification services.

·    Intertek operates in over 100 countries and has been the global Quality Assurance pioneer, making the world safer for over 130 years, providing a superior customer service to its clients with its industry-leading ATIC offering.

·    Acquisition of market leader QTEST will enable Intertek ETL, Intertek’s Electrical division, to expand its ATIC offering and accelerate growth in Colombia and across Latin America.

·    QTEST clients will benefit from Intertek ETL’s Total Quality Assurance offering, which will make their businesses stronger through real-time compliance, faster global market access and cost efficiencies.

By expanding its technical capabilities and market reach through QTEST’s highly specialised service offering and local proximity, Intertek ETL will accelerate its strong growth momentum in Colombia and strengthen its scale leadership across Latin America.

QTEST clients will benefit from Intertek ETL’s Total Quality Assurance offering, with expanded services for the medium and high voltage product segments, as well as new global market access, electrical system inspection and North American testing capabilities. Moreover, QTEST clients will gain access to Intertek’s global network of state-of-the-art laboratories in over 100 countries, enabling local testing to reduce turnaround times and shipping costs.

QTEST was founded in 2006 and operates from Medellín, serving a broad base of manufacturers, importers and distributors in Colombia. The business has 33 employees today and generated revenues of £2.0m in 2025. Intertek ETL was founded in 1896 by Thomas Edison and, having established a global presence, its 4,500 experts provide industry-leading ATIC services across a broad range of industries.

André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek, said: “The acquisition of this high-quality, market-leading business represents an exciting growth opportunity for Intertek ETL, allowing us to expand into a highly attractive, high-growth economy. We look forward to welcoming the QTEST team to Intertek and providing our customers across Latin America and international markets with a broader suite of industry-leading ATIC solutions.”

