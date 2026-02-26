Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Copper rebounds as Chinese buyers return and currency tailwinds build

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper prices have moved higher as Chinese demand re-emerges and a softer United States dollar improves the purchasing backdrop for global buyers. After the Lunar New Year pause, Chinese import activity has accelerated, with premiums for imported copper rising to multi-week highs.

China remains the dominant force in global copper consumption, so changes in its buying patterns carry disproportionate weight for pricing. The recent rise in import premiums suggests that domestic supply is being supplemented by overseas material, reflecting renewed production and construction activity.

At the same time, warehouse inventories on major exchanges remain elevated. Stocks on both Western and Chinese exchanges point to adequate near-term supply, and the forward curve continues to show contango, with future prices trading above spot levels.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified and leading metals recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in Zambia.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper rebounds as Chinese buyers return and currency tailwinds build

Copper edges higher as Chinese demand resumes and a weaker dollar improves market conditions.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals reports 173% increase in Roan copper output for H1 FY2026

Jubilee delivered 1,246 tonnes of copper units from its Roan operations in Zambia during H1 FY2026, up 172.8% year-on-year, with total saleable copper production rising 8.7% to 1,543 tonnes.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee’s copper strategy gains definition as Zambia platform expands

A streamlined copper strategy in Zambia is reshaping Jubilee’s investment case around focused growth and operational delivery.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals builds scalable copper platform in Zambia

A scalable copper processing platform in Zambia designed to convert overlooked resources into refined metal with disciplined capital deployment.
Best ESG Stocks 2026

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand.
Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper rises as China signals strategic buying and investors reposition

Copper rebounds as China prepares to expand strategic reserves and investors return after recent price drop.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple