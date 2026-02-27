Melrose Industries reports 23% profit growth and £125m free cash flow in 2025

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO), a world-leading global aerospace and defence business, has announced its results for 2025.
Group highlights1
|•
|Strong performance with revenue growth of 8% and adjusted operating profit2 up 23%
|•
|Adjusted operating margin2 up 240bps at 18.0%
|•
|Free cash flow generated of £125 million (after interest and tax), a £199 million increase on 2024
|•
|Multi-year transformation programme completed providing excellent foundation for growth
|•
|Strong commercial progress, including key customer contract wins and new partnerships
|•
|Quality and productivity gains delivered in a complex operating environment
|•
|New twelve-month share buyback programme of £175 million
|•
|Increase in final dividend to 4.8p taking the full year dividend to 7.2p, growth of 20%
|•
|Positive momentum to continue in 2026, with Melrose well positioned to deliver growth in revenue, profit and cash flow towards our 2029 targets
|Adjusted2 results
|Growth1
|Statutory results
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|£m
|£m
|£m
|£m
|Revenue
|3,589
|3,468
|8%
|3,589
|3,468
|Operating profit/(loss)
|647
|540
|23%
|600
|(4)
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|515
|438
|21%
|468
|(106)
|Diluted earnings per share (p)
|32.1
|26.4
|25%
|29.0
|(3.7)
|Dividend per share (p)
|7.2
|6.0
|20%
|7.2
|6.0
|Free cash flow2
|125
|(74)
|+£199m
|n/a
|n/a
|Net debt2
|1,407
|1,321
|n/a
|n/a
|Leverage2
|1.8x
|1.9x
|n/a
|n/a
Peter Dilnot, Chief Executive Officer of Melrose Industries PLC, today said:
“Melrose delivered another strong performance in 2025. Significant profit growth was driven by increased Engines and Defence demand, together with the positive impact of our multi-year transformation programme reading through. We generated £125 million of free cash flow, representing an inflection point for the Group, with substantial further increases in cash generation to come. We have positive momentum and are well-positioned to benefit from expected production ramp-ups and ongoing aftermarket expansion. We are therefore confident of further growth in 2026 and achieving our 2029 targets”.
Financial highlights1
|•
|Revenue of £3,589 million, representing like-for-like (“LFL”) growth of 8% on the prior year
|•
|Adjusted operating profit2 up 23% at £647 million (2024: £540 million)
|•
|Adjusted diluted EPS2 up 25% at 32.1 pence compared to 26.4 pence in 2024. Statutory diluted EPS of 29.0 pence (2024: loss of 3.7 pence)
|•
|Delivery of £125 million of free cash flow2 (after interest and tax)
|•
|Net debt2 of £1.4 billion, representing leverage2 of 1.8x, in line with our expectations and within our target range of 1.5-2.0x
|•
|Final dividend of 4.8 pence per share proposed, an increase of 20% on the prior year, with a total dividend of 7.2 pence, up 20% on 2024
Divisional highlights1
Engines
|•
|Engines revenue growth of 15% to £1,632 million, with OE and aftermarket up 16% and 14% respectively
|•
|Adjusted operating profit2 up 27% at £520 million driven by top line performance with a 300bps improvement in adjusted operating margin2 to 31.9%
|•
|Adjusted operating profit2 included £324 million (2024: £274 million) of variable consideration from RRSP contracts, in line with guidance
|•
|Continued development of additive fabrication capability; 100% serial production on the Fan Case Mount Ring for the PW1500G and ongoing progress on further certifications
|•
|Deepened relationship with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (“FMV”) on RM16 engine and contract awarded to develop a clean sheet uncrewed aerial vehicle demonstrator
|•
|Good growth in Engine repairs in the second half and secured a number of contract wins; San Diego repair facility now fully operational
Airframes
|•
|Structures division renamed Airframes to better reflect portfolio breadth
|•
|Airframes revenue growth of 3% on a LFL basis to £1,957 million
|•
|Strong performance across Defence platforms where revenue grew 15%
|•
|Civil revenue was marginally lower, where we continue to manage production alongside variability in OE production rates and supply chain challenges
|•
|10% growth in adjusted operating profit2 to £156 million
|•
|Adjusted operating margin2 up 80bps at 8.0% with further progression constrained by lower civil OE volumes, product mix and lower productivity at one of our manufacturing sites in the Netherlands
|•
|Defence performing strongly driven by our commercial actions; over 90% of the portfolio now sustainably priced
|•
|Multi-year contracts signed with BAE Systems for Typhoon and Lockheed Martin for C-130J
|•
|Agreement with Archer to further expand engagement in the ‘Midnight’ electric platform following our capital-light approach to investment
|•
|Partnership signed with Anduril UK to lead future Defence Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) capabilities
Guidance for 2026 full year3
|•
|Revenue range of £3.75 billion to £3.95 billion representing LFL growth of 10% at the mid-point reflecting OE volume ramp-up and the continued strength of the aftermarket
|•
|Adjusted operating profit2 of £700 million to £750 million, reflecting an adjusted operating margin2 of c.19% at the mid-point
|•
|Our guidance includes variable consideration of between £340 million and £380 million depending mainly on OE build rates of key engine programmes
|•
|Free cash flow2 generation range of £150 million to £200 million (after interest and tax)
|•
|In line with historical and industry seasonality, profit and cash will be second half weighted
Notes
|1.
|Growth is calculated on a like-for-like basis at constant currency against 2024 results and, for revenue, excludes exited businesses
|2.
|Described in the glossary to the Preliminary Announcement and considered by the Board to be a key measure of performance
|3.
|Assuming US$ = 1.37 average exchange rate
|4.
|PLC costs are also referred to as corporate costs (see note 3 to the Preliminary Announcement)