Melrose Industries reports 23% profit growth and £125m free cash flow in 2025

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO), a world-leading global aerospace and defence business, has announced its results for 2025.

Group highlights1

Peter Dilnot, Chief Executive Officer of Melrose Industries PLC, today said:

“Melrose delivered another strong performance in 2025. Significant profit growth was driven by increased Engines and Defence demand, together with the positive impact of our multi-year transformation programme reading through. We generated £125 million of free cash flow, representing an inflection point for the Group, with substantial further increases in cash generation to come. We have positive momentum and are well-positioned to benefit from expected production ramp-ups and ongoing aftermarket expansion. We are therefore confident of further growth in 2026 and achieving our 2029 targets”.