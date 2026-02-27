Follow us on:

Melrose Industries reports 23% profit growth and £125m free cash flow in 2025

Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO), a world-leading global aerospace and defence business, has announced its results for 2025.

Group highlights1

Strong performance with revenue growth of 8% and adjusted operating profit2 up 23%
Adjusted operating margin2 up 240bps at 18.0%
Free cash flow generated of £125 million (after interest and tax), a £199 million increase on 2024
Multi-year transformation programme completed providing excellent foundation for growth
Strong commercial progress, including key customer contract wins and new partnerships
Quality and productivity gains delivered in a complex operating environment
New twelve-month share buyback programme of £175 million
Increase in final dividend to 4.8p taking the full year dividend to 7.2p, growth of 20%
Positive momentum to continue in 2026, with Melrose well positioned to deliver growth in revenue, profit and cash flow towards our 2029 targets
Adjusted2 resultsGrowth1Statutory results
20252024 20252024
 £m£m £m£m
Revenue3,5893,4688%3,5893,468
Operating profit/(loss)64754023%600(4)
Profit/(loss) before tax51543821%468(106)
Diluted earnings per share (p)32.126.425%29.0(3.7)
Dividend per share (p)7.26.020%7.26.0
Free cash flow2125(74)+£199mn/an/a
Net debt21,4071,321 n/an/a
Leverage21.8x1.9x n/an/a

Peter Dilnot, Chief Executive Officer of Melrose Industries PLC, today said:

“Melrose delivered another strong performance in 2025. Significant profit growth was driven by increased Engines and Defence demand, together with the positive impact of our multi-year transformation programme reading through.  We generated £125 million of free cash flow, representing an inflection point for the Group, with substantial further increases in cash generation to come.  We have positive momentum and are well-positioned to benefit from expected production ramp-ups and ongoing aftermarket expansion.   We are therefore confident of further growth in 2026 and achieving our 2029 targets”.

Financial highlights1

Revenue of £3,589 million, representing like-for-like (“LFL”) growth of 8% on the prior year
Adjusted operating profit2 up 23% at £647 million (2024: £540 million)
Adjusted diluted EPS2 up 25% at 32.1 pence compared to 26.4 pence in 2024. Statutory diluted EPS of 29.0 pence (2024: loss of 3.7 pence)
Delivery of £125 million of free cash flow2 (after interest and tax)
Net debt2 of £1.4 billion, representing leverage2 of 1.8x, in line with our expectations and within our target range of 1.5-2.0x
Final dividend of 4.8 pence per share proposed, an increase of 20% on the prior year, with a total dividend of 7.2 pence, up 20% on 2024

Divisional highlights1

Engines

Engines revenue growth of 15% to £1,632 million, with OE and aftermarket up 16% and 14% respectively
Adjusted operating profit2 up 27% at £520 million driven by top line performance with a 300bps improvement in adjusted operating margin2 to 31.9%
Adjusted operating profit2 included £324 million (2024: £274 million) of variable consideration from RRSP contracts, in line with guidance
Continued development of additive fabrication capability; 100% serial production on the Fan Case Mount Ring for the PW1500G and ongoing progress on further certifications
Deepened relationship with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (“FMV”) on RM16 engine and contract awarded to develop a clean sheet uncrewed aerial vehicle demonstrator
Good growth in Engine repairs in the second half and secured a number of contract wins; San Diego repair facility now fully operational

Airframes

Structures division renamed Airframes to better reflect portfolio breadth
Airframes revenue growth of 3% on a LFL basis to £1,957 million
Strong performance across Defence platforms where revenue grew 15%
Civil revenue was marginally lower, where we continue to manage production alongside variability in OE production rates and supply chain challenges
10% growth in adjusted operating profit2 to £156 million
Adjusted operating margin2 up 80bps at 8.0% with further progression constrained by lower civil OE volumes, product mix and lower productivity at one of our manufacturing sites in the Netherlands
Defence performing strongly driven by our commercial actions; over 90% of the portfolio now sustainably priced
Multi-year contracts signed with BAE Systems for Typhoon and Lockheed Martin for C-130J
Agreement with Archer to further expand engagement in the ‘Midnight’ electric platform following our capital-light approach to investment
Partnership signed with Anduril UK to lead future Defence Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) capabilities

Guidance for 2026 full year3

Revenue range of £3.75 billion to £3.95 billion representing LFL growth of 10% at the mid-point reflecting OE volume ramp-up and the continued strength of the aftermarket
Adjusted operating profit2 of £700 million to £750 million, reflecting an adjusted operating margin2 of c.19% at the mid-point
Our guidance includes variable consideration of between £340 million and £380 million depending mainly on OE build rates of key engine programmes
Free cash flow2 generation range of £150 million to £200 million (after interest and tax)
In line with historical and industry seasonality, profit and cash will be second half weighted

Notes

1.Growth is calculated on a like-for-like basis at constant currency against 2024 results and, for revenue, excludes exited businesses
2.Described in the glossary to the Preliminary Announcement and considered by the Board to be a key measure of performance
3.Assuming US$ = 1.37 average exchange rate
4.PLC costs are also referred to as corporate costs (see note 3 to the Preliminary Announcement)
melrose-fy2025-results-presentationDownload
