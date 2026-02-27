Limestone: Core input across construction, farming and industry

Limestone is a basic but economically critical material. It feeds directly into construction, agriculture, steelmaking and environmental control.

Limestone is a key raw material in cement and concrete production. Without it, large scale building is not possible. As governments fund infrastructure and developers commit capital to housing and commercial projects, cement output rises and limestone consumption increases alongside it. This creates a clear connection between limestone volumes and construction cycles. Beyond cement, limestone is used as dimension stone in facades and flooring, valued for strength and durability.

Crushed limestone, known as aglime, is spread on fields to neutralise acidic soils and supply calcium. Soil acidity reduces crop yields and limits nutrient uptake. Applying limestone improves productivity and supports consistent output.

In steel manufacturing, limestone acts as a flux to remove impurities during processing. This ties it directly to steel output, and indirectly to construction, automotive manufacturing and capital investment. Limestone is also used as a filler in paper, plastics, paint and toothpaste.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.