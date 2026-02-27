Thor Energy secures new hydrogen and helium acreage in the Otway Basin

Thor Energy has been awarded two new exploration licence applications covering prospective natural hydrogen and helium acreage in South Australia’s Otway Basin, materially expanding its exposure to early stage energy gas opportunities.The licence areas sit within a basin that has an established exploration history and existing infrastructure, a factor that may moderate development risk if commercial discoveries are made.

The company’s applications were assessed as highly prospective for both natural hydrogen and helium. Natural hydrogen exploration is gaining momentum as governments and industry assess alternatives to manufactured hydrogen. Unlike green or blue hydrogen, naturally occurring hydrogen can accumulate in subsurface traps, creating the potential for extraction without complex industrial processing.

Helium adds a second strategic dimension. Global supply remains concentrated and subject to periodic constraint, while demand from medical, scientific and high technology applications remains structurally embedded. By targeting both gases within the same acreage, Thor Energy is effectively diversifying exploration exposure while leveraging shared geological work programmes.

