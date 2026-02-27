Cameco positions for US reactor growth

Cameco is taking a more assertive role in shaping the next phase of US nuclear development, with its chief executive travelling to Washington for meetings tied to a potential large scale reactor agreement involving Westinghouse Electric Company.

The discussions in Washington focused on advancing Westinghouse reactor projects, including the prospect of a broader deployment framework that could standardise construction and streamline federal support.

Recent results have already demonstrated the growing contribution from Westinghouse. The business is providing equity income and operational exposure to reactor construction, refurbishment and long term service contracts. This adds a second earnings engine to Cameco’s uranium and fuel services operations.

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.