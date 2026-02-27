FTSE 100 Extends Rally as Mining Stocks and Buybacks Boost Trading

The FTSE 100 reached fresh record levels on Friday, extending this week’s rally as strong performances in mining stocks and company buyback announcements supported broader market sentiment. Trading above 10,890 in mid-day London trade, the index continued to build on gains seen earlier in the week, reflecting investor demand for economically sensitive and resource-linked UK large caps.

Resource and Mining Stocks Lead Gains

Shares in major mining companies were among the top performers as industrial commodity prices remained firm in global markets. Metals such as copper and iron ore traded at elevated levels, providing uplift to resource-heavy components of the FTSE 100. The strength in these stocks helped balance some of the pressure seen in more domestically focused areas of the index.

Corporate Buybacks and Financial Sector Strength

Company actions were also a notable driver of market performance. Rightmove shares rose sharply after the firm reported revenue in line with expectations and announced a £90 million share buyback programme, a move that was interpreted positively by investors. Financial stocks, including HSBC and other banking heavyweights, continued to trade higher after recent earnings reports helped reassure the market about credit conditions and profitability prospects.

Mixed Results in Consumer and Travel Sectors

Not all sectors contributed positively to the day’s advance. Consumer-oriented companies were mixed, with some retailers and travel-related stocks lagging after disappointing trading updates and notable insider selling. A major airline stock in the index fell during trading following a significant share sale by a cornerstone investor, highlighting sector-specific headwinds despite broader market strength.

Sterling and Macro Influences

The pound traded slightly stronger against major currencies in early European trading, which typically presents a mixed influence for the FTSE 100 given the multinational nature of many constituents. While a stronger sterling can dampen overseas earnings when translated back into pounds, current currency levels have not significantly deterred investor appetite for UK equities.

Economic data released this week showed some softness in UK household sentiment, however this did not materially interrupt the positive trading trend. Attention remains on the Bank of England’s forthcoming policy statement, which is expected to provide further clarity on interest rates and could influence market positioning next week.

Global Market Context

International equity markets, including major European and US indices, traded with modest strength, underpinning confidence among global investors. Continued demand for commodities and resilient corporate earnings in key sectors supported a risk-on tone that extended into UK markets.

Short-Term Outlook

Investors are now focusing on upcoming corporate earnings and macroeconomic announcements that could shape market direction in the near term. With the FTSE 100 at elevated levels, market participants are weighing the balance between continued earning support and areas of economic caution, particularly in consumer spending and travel demand.