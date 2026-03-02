Follow us on:

FTSE 100 Falls as Oil Spike and Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Risk Appetite

FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 moved lower in Monday trading, declining around 1 per cent in early London dealings as rising geopolitical tensions and a sharp jump in oil prices unsettled global equity markets. The index slipped back towards the 10,800 level, reversing part of last week’s advance as investors adopted a more cautious stance.

The pullback followed an escalation of conflict in the Middle East, which triggered a strong move higher in crude prices. Brent crude climbed towards multi-month highs amid concerns over potential supply disruption through key shipping routes. Higher energy prices tend to lift inflation expectations and raise cost pressures for businesses, contributing to a more defensive tone across equity markets.

Energy and Defence Stocks Provide Support

Despite the broader decline, energy majors traded firmly as oil prices strengthened. The FTSE 100’s heavy weighting towards oil producers helped limit deeper losses, with gains in that segment partially offsetting weakness elsewhere. Defence-related names also attracted buying interest as investors repositioned towards sectors perceived to benefit from increased geopolitical uncertainty.

The resilience in energy shares highlights the structural composition of the FTSE 100, where multinational commodity and resource businesses often provide a buffer during periods of global tension.

Travel and Financials Under Pressure

Travel and leisure stocks were among the weakest performers of the session, reflecting concerns that heightened geopolitical risk could dampen international travel demand. Airline operators and related hospitality businesses saw notable declines in early trade.

Financial stocks also drifted lower as broader risk aversion prompted selling in cyclical sectors. Banks are particularly sensitive to shifts in economic outlook and investor confidence, and the more cautious market backdrop weighed on sentiment in that space.

Sterling and Broader Market Context

Sterling traded modestly softer against the US dollar, a move that can offer some support to the overseas earnings of multinational FTSE 100 constituents when translated back into pounds. However, currency movements were not sufficient to offset the broader risk-off environment.

Across Europe, major indices opened lower, mirroring weakness seen in Asian markets overnight. Investors also moved into traditional safe-haven assets, with gold prices rising as equity volatility increased.

Economic Backdrop and Policy Focus

While geopolitical developments dominated headlines, investors continue to monitor the outlook for interest rates and inflation. A sustained rise in energy prices could complicate expectations around monetary policy, particularly if it feeds into consumer price pressures in the coming months.

Attention will remain on central bank commentary and upcoming economic data releases to assess whether current market weakness proves temporary or marks the start of a more sustained consolidation.

