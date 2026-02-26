Avingtrans Plc Building Momentum in Nuclear and Medical Imaging as Margins Surge (Video)

Avingtrans Plc (LON:AVG) has delivered a first half where margins, EBITDA and earnings per share all moved decisively higher, while net debt remained stable despite continued investment in medical imaging. Beneath flat year-on-year revenue lies a shift in mix, stronger aftermarket performance and early positioning in AI-driven data centre cooling and new nuclear. With US regulatory approval secured for Adaptix and nuclear contracts building into the second half, the runway for growth is becoming increasingly visible.

Key Moments

00:30 – Financial performance overview

Margins, EBITDA and EPS all increased; net debt stable despite medical investment 01:13 – Revenue explanation

Flat year-on-year revenue reflects an unusually strong H1 last year, with normal 45–55 H2 weighting expected 02:19 – Margin drivers

Aftermarket strength in Engineering and AES divisions lifted profitability 03:27 – AI data centres and new nuclear

TerraPower contract progression and rising nuclear demand driven by AI-related energy needs 04:18 – Data centre cooling opportunity

Ormandy benefiting from backup cooling system demand across UK and Europe 05:50 – Adaptix FDA approval

US 510(k) clearance achieved; distributors appointed; commercial ramp underway 07:35 – Outlook

Stronger H2 expected; nuclear and medical imaging positioned as multi-year growth drivers; IPO and exits remain strategic options

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans Plc is a UK-based engineering group supplying critical components, systems and services to energy, nuclear, aerospace and medical imaging markets, with growing exposure to new nuclear and advanced imaging technologies.