Avingtrans Plc Building Momentum in Nuclear and Medical Imaging as Margins Surge (Video)

Avingtrans Plc (LON:AVG) has delivered a first half where margins, EBITDA and earnings per share all moved decisively higher, while net debt remained stable despite continued investment in medical imaging. Beneath flat year-on-year revenue lies a shift in mix, stronger aftermarket performance and early positioning in AI-driven data centre cooling and new nuclear. With US regulatory approval secured for Adaptix and nuclear contracts building into the second half, the runway for growth is becoming increasingly visible.

Key Moments

  • 00:30 – Financial performance overview
    Margins, EBITDA and EPS all increased; net debt stable despite medical investment
  • 01:13 – Revenue explanation
    Flat year-on-year revenue reflects an unusually strong H1 last year, with normal 45–55 H2 weighting expected
  • 02:19 – Margin drivers
    Aftermarket strength in Engineering and AES divisions lifted profitability
  • 03:27 – AI data centres and new nuclear
    TerraPower contract progression and rising nuclear demand driven by AI-related energy needs
  • 04:18 – Data centre cooling opportunity
    Ormandy benefiting from backup cooling system demand across UK and Europe
  • 05:50 – Adaptix FDA approval
    US 510(k) clearance achieved; distributors appointed; commercial ramp underway
  • 07:35 – Outlook
    Stronger H2 expected; nuclear and medical imaging positioned as multi-year growth drivers; IPO and exits remain strategic options

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans Plc is a UK-based engineering group supplying critical components, systems and services to energy, nuclear, aerospace and medical imaging markets, with growing exposure to new nuclear and advanced imaging technologies.

