Advancing solid-state batteries towards commercial reality

Ilika plc is positioning itself as a European contender in the race to commercialise solid-state batteries, a technology widely regarded as a potential successor to conventional lithium-ion systems.

Solid-state batteries replace liquid electrolytes with solid materials, aiming to improve safety, energy density and operational life.

The company operates a dual-platform model. Its Stereax range targets miniature, high-value applications such as medical implants and industrial sensing devices. These markets demand reliability, compact form factors and long service life, characteristics that align with solid-state design advantages.

At the larger end of the spectrum, Ilika is developing its Goliath cells for electric vehicle and high-energy applications. Automotive adoption represents a materially larger opportunity but also carries higher execution risk. Cell capacity scaling, consistency of output and compatibility with existing manufacturing processes are central hurdles. Ilika has moved to produce larger-format prototype cells on an automated pilot line, signalling progress from research to repeatable fabrication.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

