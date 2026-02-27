Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Fidelity Emerging Markets investment trust sees share price double over 3 years

Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) has announced its monthly factsheet for January 2026.

Portfolio Manager Commentary

Emerging market equities rose sharply in January, significantly outperforming developed markets. Market sentiment was supported by sustained confidence in AI-related demand, continued weakness in the US dollar, and overall strength in precious and industrial metals.  

The portfolio delivered positive returns and outperformed the index in January. The long book was a notable source of strength, while the short book and yield enhancement positions marginally detracted. At a country level, stock selection, as well as the overweight exposure to Brazil proved rewarding, as did the company’s positioning in India and Peru. At a sector level, robust stock picking within the materials and financials sectors supported performance, while stock selection in the IT and consumer discretionary sectors was a drag on performance. At a stock level, mining conglomerates Aura Minerals and Buenaventura continued to benefit from rallying gold and copper prices during the month. The underweight exposure to internet company Tencent contributed to returns, as the stock fell on concerns around weaker-than-expected growth in China’s advertising market. Consequently, the position in South African holding company Naspers (which holds a large stake in China’s Tencent) detracted the most from returns. 

The Company’s NAV rose by 59.6% during the 12-month period ended January 2026, outperforming its reference index which rose by 29.3%. The Company’s share price rose 71.2% over the same period.  

FEML Factsheet at 31 January 2026Download

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets investment trust sees share price double over 3 years

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) announced its January 2026 factsheet, highlighting positive monthly performance and a 59.6% rise in NAV over the year, outperforming its reference index’s 29.3% increas

Emerging markets rebalance as South Korea enters the global equity top tier

Emerging markets are gaining prominence as South Korea overtakes France in global equity rankings, reshaping portfolio allocations.

Emerging markets regain strategic attention

Improving earnings expectations and renewed ETF demand are prompting investors to reconsider how and when to allocate to emerging markets.

Emerging market stocks climb on AI optimism

Emerging-market equities hit record highs on AI optimism, but currencies stay flat as investors tread carefully.

Taiwan overtakes China in emerging markets index

Emerging market inflows rise sharply as Taiwan leads benchmark shift, driven by tech sector strength.
Fidelity

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd doubles index performance with 56% share price growth in 2025

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited released its December 2025 factsheet, reporting positive monthly returns and index outperformance.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple