Zotefoams announce impressive results following independent assessment

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in cellular materials technology, has announced impressive results following a recent independent Life Cycle Assessment conducted on Zotefoams’ recyclable mono-material barrier beverage carton packaging ReZorce. The study was conducted by Intertek, a global leader in Total Quality Assurance.

The LCA concluded that ReZorce has a lower environmental impact (in terms of the measures included in the assessment) than a conventional liquid packaging board (“LPB”) container. The LCA compared ReZorce with traditional LPB cartons with both used as primary packaging. The impact of both cartons was measured over 19 categories including Global Warming Potential (“GWP”) energy consumption, water consumption and various measures of toxicity.

The LCA reported that ReZorce had a lower impact in all 19 measured categories, including reductions of 53% and 51% in energy and water usage respectively over the life of the carton. In the key GWP category ReZorce demonstrated a reduction of 55% compared to the LPB carton.

ReZorce is a new range of recyclable mono-material barrier packaging made using microcellular foaming technology, which also facilitates the incorporation of recycled material.

Barrier packaging is widely used in the food, beverage and personal care sectors to prevent degradation of products and ensure shelf life. Many liquids, such as fruit juices and dairy products, have traditionally been packed using LPB, which consist of layers of polymer, wood fibre and, sometimes, aluminium laminated together. LPB is therefore not easily recycled, whereas ReZorce is a mono-material compatible with standard kerbside recycling, and with circular economy principles.

A copy of the report can be viewed on: https://www.zotefoams.com/rezorce-circular-packaging/